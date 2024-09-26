Amazing: In Pakistan, a Pilot Became a Truck Driver was hanged from the Plane’s Gate

scriptAmazing: In Pakistan, a Pilot Became a Truck Driver was hanged from the Plane’s Gate | Latest News | Patrika News
Amazing: A video of a Pakistani pilot is going viral on social media, which will make you laugh uncontrollably. Users are making funny comments on this video.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:37 am

Patrika Desk

In the country and the world, whenever something amazing happens, it spreads like wildfire on the internet and social media. In the era of social media, nothing can remain hidden from the public eye. Such an amazing video is going viral on social media. A hilarious scene was witnessed in neighboring Pakistan. Watching this video will leave you in splits. Pakistan, often considered India’s enemy, is often in the news for its hilarious and interesting videos. From its leaders to the common people, they do something or the other that makes their videos go viral on social media. People also make funny comments on these videos. One such video is currently trending, which shows a Pakistani pilot cleaning the windshield of a plane like a bus or truck driver.

Pilot Did the Work of a Bus and Truck Driver

The video starts with cloudy skies and rain, and the plane’s front window becomes foggy. In the viral video on social media, a Pakistani Airline pilot is seen cleaning the windshield himself. Meanwhile, the pilot comes out of the cockpit and starts cleaning the window with a cloth, hanging from the window. The 19-second video also features the laughter of the person recording the video from behind. You won’t be able to control your laughter after watching this viral video.

People Made Funny Comments

The video was shared by a user named Ghar Ka Kalesh. The video is going viral on social media. Users are making funny comments. One user wrote – “What an insult, what all does a pilot do, who will tell?” Another user wrote – “In Pakistan, the flight is running, and the pilot is driving it, that’s a big deal.” Another user wrote – “The pilot was a cab driver first.”

Amazing: In Pakistan, a Pilot Became a Truck Driver was hanged from the Plane’s Gate

