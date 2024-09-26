Amazing: In Pakistan, a Pilot Became a Truck Driver was hanged from the Plane’s Gate

Pilot Did the Work of a Bus and Truck Driver The video starts with cloudy skies and rain, and the plane’s front window becomes foggy. In the viral video on social media, a Pakistani Airline pilot is seen cleaning the windshield himself. Meanwhile, the pilot comes out of the cockpit and starts cleaning the window with a cloth, hanging from the window. The 19-second video also features the laughter of the person recording the video from behind. You won’t be able to control your laughter after watching this viral video.

People Made Funny Comments The video was shared by a user named Ghar Ka Kalesh. The video is going viral on social media. Users are making funny comments. One user wrote – “What an insult, what all does a pilot do, who will tell?” Another user wrote – “In Pakistan, the flight is running, and the pilot is driving it, that’s a big deal.” Another user wrote – “The pilot was a cab driver first.”