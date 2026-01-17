Petrol Sells for the Price of Water in These Countries: See the Top 10 List

Petrol (Photo: Patrika)
Petrol is one of the major necessities for people and is quite important worldwide. The need for petrol is very high, but its quantity and price vary everywhere. Petrol prices are not the same in all countries. There are many countries where petrol prices are sky-high, while there are also many countries where petrol is sold at throwaway prices. The price of petrol in these countries is so low that you will be surprised to know. Let's take a look at 10 such countries in the world where the cheapest petrol is found.
Venezuela has the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Venezuela is only $0.025–0.035 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹2.27-3.17 in Indian currency.
Iran ranks second in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Iran is only $0.029 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹2.63 in Indian currency.
Libya ranks third in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Libya is only $0.031 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹2.81 in Indian currency.
Kuwait ranks fourth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Kuwait is only $0.28 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹25.40 in Indian currency.
Angola ranks fifth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Angola is only $0.327 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹29.66 in Indian currency.
Algeria ranks sixth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Algeria is only $0.36 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹32.66 in Indian currency.
Turkmenistan ranks seventh in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Turkmenistan is only $0.43 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹39.01 in Indian currency.
Egypt ranks eighth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Egypt is only $0.45 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹40.82 in Indian currency.
Qatar ranks ninth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Qatar is only $0.55 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹49.89 in Indian currency.
Saudi Arabia ranks tenth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Saudi Arabia is only $0.58 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹52.61 in Indian currency.
