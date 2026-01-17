17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Petrol Sells for the Price of Water in These Countries: See the Top 10 List

Petrol is one of the major necessities for people worldwide, but petrol prices are not the same everywhere. There are also many countries where petrol is sold at throwaway prices. Let's take a look at the top 10 such countries.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Petrol

Petrol (Photo: Patrika)

Petrol is one of the major necessities for people and is quite important worldwide. The need for petrol is very high, but its quantity and price vary everywhere. Petrol prices are not the same in all countries. There are many countries where petrol prices are sky-high, while there are also many countries where petrol is sold at throwaway prices. The price of petrol in these countries is so low that you will be surprised to know. Let's take a look at 10 such countries in the world where the cheapest petrol is found.

(1) Venezuela

Venezuela has the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Venezuela is only $0.025–0.035 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹2.27-3.17 in Indian currency.

(2) Iran

Iran ranks second in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Iran is only $0.029 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹2.63 in Indian currency.

(3) Libya

Libya ranks third in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Libya is only $0.031 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹2.81 in Indian currency.

(4) Kuwait

Kuwait ranks fourth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Kuwait is only $0.28 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹25.40 in Indian currency.

(5) Angola

Angola ranks fifth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Angola is only $0.327 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹29.66 in Indian currency.

(6) Algeria

Algeria ranks sixth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Algeria is only $0.36 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹32.66 in Indian currency.

(7) Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan ranks seventh in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Turkmenistan is only $0.43 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹39.01 in Indian currency.

(8) Egypt

Egypt ranks eighth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Egypt is only $0.45 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹40.82 in Indian currency.

(9) Qatar

Qatar ranks ninth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Qatar is only $0.55 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹49.89 in Indian currency.

(10) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ranks tenth in terms of having the cheapest petrol in the world. The price of petrol in Saudi Arabia is only $0.58 per litre, which is equivalent to ₹52.61 in Indian currency.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 03:42 pm

News / World / Petrol Sells for the Price of Water in These Countries: See the Top 10 List

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Uganda Elections: Violence Erupts, 10 Dead

Elections in Uganda
World

Trump's Change of Tone: Iran Thanked Amidst Attack Speculation

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei
World

1800-Year-Old Cheetah Mummies Found in Saudi Arabian Cave, Scientists Obtain Rare DNA

Cheetah
World

‘We are not for sale’: Greenlanders’ blunt message to Trump

Greenlanders
World

Former South Korean President Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.