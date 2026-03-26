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IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders find replacement for injured Harshit Rana

Navdeep Saini to replace injured Harshit Rana in KKR for IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have found a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana ahead of IPL 2026. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini will take his place.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

Navdeep Saini replaces Harshit Rana in KKR for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders: Navdeep Saini to replace Harshit Rana (Photo: IANS)

Navdeep Saini to replace injured Harshit Rana in KKR for IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a significant change to their squad for IPL 2026. Young pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury. However, the team management has opted for Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini as his replacement just before the start of the IPL season. KKR will be hoping that Saini's pace and extra bounce will add new strength to their bowling line-up.

Saini recently underwent trials with the KKR camp, where his bowling impressed the coaching staff. With speeds exceeding 145 kmph and the ability to trouble batsmen with bounce, Saini can prove useful in both the powerplay and death overs. Kolkata is now placing its faith in this change to bolster their bowling. The team's mentor and coaching staff believe that Saini's experience and fitness will bring balance to the current squad.

Harshit Injured During T20 World Cup Warm-up

Harshit Rana sustained his injury during a warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2026. In a warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai in November 2025, he bowled just one over before suffering a ligament strain in his right knee. He subsequently underwent surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. The BCCI medical team has not yet set a return date for him, which has led to his exclusion from the entire IPL 2026 season. This was a major blow for Kolkata, as Rana was a crucial part of the team's pace attack.

A Look at Navdeep's IPL Career

Navdeep Saini's IPL journey began in 2019. He has played 32 matches to date, taking 23 wickets. His average stands at 42.35 with an economy rate of 8.88. His best figures are 3/40, achieved against Punjab Kings in 2023. Saini has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

After impressive performances for Delhi in domestic cricket, he made his mark in the IPL. Even at the age of 33, his bowling retains pace and accuracy, making him a valuable asset on a big platform like the IPL.

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26 Mar 2026 09:08 am

News / IPL / IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders find replacement for injured Harshit Rana

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