IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders find replacement for injured Harshit Rana

Navdeep Saini to replace injured Harshit Rana in KKR for IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a significant change to their squad for IPL 2026. Young pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury. However, the team management has opted for Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini as his replacement just before the start of the IPL season. KKR will be hoping that Saini's pace and extra bounce will add new strength to their bowling line-up.



Saini recently underwent trials with the KKR camp, where his bowling impressed the coaching staff. With speeds exceeding 145 kmph and the ability to trouble batsmen with bounce, Saini can prove useful in both the powerplay and death overs. Kolkata is now placing its faith in this change to bolster their bowling. The team's mentor and coaching staff believe that Saini's experience and fitness will bring balance to the current squad.