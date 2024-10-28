scriptSadbhavna Premier League: The Eleven Star wins the first match | Latest News | Patrika News
Sadbhavna Premier League: The Eleven Star wins the first match

The Goodwill Premier League cricket tournament got off to a grand start in Masalpur on Sunday. The tournament was inaugurated by Thana in-charge Neeraj Kumar Sharma and Sarpanch representative Rajendra Prasad Lavaniya. The league, which will feature 11 teams, will conclude on November 2.

KarauliOct 28, 2024 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

The Goodwill Premier League cricket tournament was inaugurated at the local RICO industrial area ground in Masalpur on Sunday. On this special occasion, Thana in-charge Neeraj Kumar Sharma and Sarpanch representative Rajendra Prasad Lavaniya jointly cut the ribbon to mark the beginning of the tournament.
The chief guest, Thana in-charge Neeraj Kumar Sharma, urged the players to play with a sporting spirit. He said, “There are victories and defeats in games, one should not get disheartened by defeat.”

Ajay Dabara, a member of the organizing committee, informed that the league is being organized on the lines of IPL with a leather ball. Teams from Masalpur, Badi, Basedi, Sarmathura, Karauli, Sapotra, Mandrayal, Gangapur City, Shri Mahaveer Ji, Todabhim, and Hindaun are participating in the tournament. The players were selected through an auction process.
All members of the SPL committee extended their cooperation in making the event a success. The tournament will conclude on November 2.

The inaugural match was played between The Lions and Eleven Star, in which Eleven Star emerged victorious.
Prominent personalities including Ashok Mittal, Subhash Kaushik, former Sarpanch husband Bhavar Lal, Haricharan Mali, and others were present on the occasion. Manoj Malhotra conducted the stage proceedings.

