5 दिसंबर 2025,

शुक्रवार

Switch to Hindi

National News

PM Modi calls Putin a trusted friend, states India is not neutral in the war

Putin visit India: PM Modi called Putin a trusted friend. Along with this, he said that India is not neutral in the war.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 05, 2025

PM Modi and President Putin (Photo: IANS)

Putin visit India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he has known Russian President Vladimir Putin for the past 25 years. He remarked that India-Russia friendship is an example of how a visionary leader can transform relationships. Praising Putin, PM Modi said that his vision and leadership have made India-Russia relations stronger and more trustworthy.

PM Modi said that the world needs peace once again. India supports all efforts for peace. India is continuously strengthening its relationship with Russia. India-Russia friendship will reach new heights. He also presented India's stance on the Ukraine war to Putin.

The world needs peace once again: PM Modi

PM Modi stated that the world needs peace once again. India supports all efforts for peace. India-Russia relations are continuously strengthening and these ties will reach new heights in the coming times. Regarding the Ukraine war, PM Modi said that India is not neutral. India is in favour of peace. India stands with efforts for peace. We all must walk the path of peace. We have our own stance. India cannot remain neutral.

Honoured with a Guard of Honour

It is the second day of Putin's visit. Russian President Putin arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu warmly welcomed Putin. Following this, the Russian President was honoured with a Guard of Honour. First, the Russian national anthem and then the Indian national anthem were played. Afterwards, President Putin inspected the guard and accepted the honour.

After being honoured with the Guard of Honour, Putin met the Indian delegation present there. Subsequently, Putin introduced the Russian delegation to President Murmu and PM Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday evening, where PM Modi himself went to the airport to welcome him. At the airport, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Russian President with a hug.

