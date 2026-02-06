6 February 2026,

Friday

Kannauj

Young Woman’s Burnt Body Found in Potato Field in Kannauj

Sensational murder: A young woman's body was found burnt in a potato field in Kannauj, identified as a young woman who had been missing for 17 days. The mother stated that a boy from the same village had taken her away.

2 min read

Kannauj

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

घटनास्थल पर पुलिस, फोटो सोर्स- पत्रिका

Image Source: Patrika

Sensational murder: A sensational case has come to light in Kannauj regarding the murder and cremation of a young woman. The deceased young woman has been identified as Mahak, who was taken away 17 days ago by a local youth from her village. Fearing disgrace, the family did not inform the police. After a photograph surfaced, the family identified her and accused a local youth of the murder. The Superintendent of Police stated that an investigation is underway based on the information received from the family. A team has been deployed to search for the accused youth. The incident occurred in the Sadar Kotwali area.

Body found in a potato field

In Ritu Kala, under the Sadar Kotwali area of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a burnt body of a young woman was found in a potato field on February 5. The incident came to light when the owner of the field went to inspect it. Upon receiving the information, the local police also reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem, with the face having been spared from burning. The police attempted to identify the deceased.

Deceased identified as Mahak

After a photograph of the young woman was released, she was identified as Mahak, a resident of Ahmadpur Rani village in the Sadar Kotwali area. Her mother, Reshma, identified her. She stated that on December 20, a local youth from the village took her away. Due to fear of disgrace, a complaint was not filed with the police. She continued her own inquiries. The mother broke down upon learning of the burnt body. Mahak's father had passed away earlier. One brother is in jail, while another lives separately with his family.

What does the Superintendent of Police say?

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar stated that the deceased has been identified. An investigation into the incident is being conducted based on the information provided by the family. A team has been deployed to arrest the accused. The incident will be solved soon. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

