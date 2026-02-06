Young Woman’s Burnt Body Found in Potato Field in Kannauj

Sensational murder: A sensational case has come to light in Kannauj regarding the murder and cremation of a young woman. The deceased young woman has been identified as Mahak, who was taken away 17 days ago by a local youth from her village. Fearing disgrace, the family did not inform the police. After a photograph surfaced, the family identified her and accused a local youth of the murder. The Superintendent of Police stated that an investigation is underway based on the information received from the family. A team has been deployed to search for the accused youth. The incident occurred in the Sadar Kotwali area.