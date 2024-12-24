scriptAkhilesh Yadav in Kannauj: Rs 1.45 Crore Daily Revenue from Road We Built | Latest News | Patrika News
Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj: Rs 1.45 Crore Daily Revenue from Road We Built

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Kannauj.

KannaujDec 24, 2024 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

कन्नौज मंडी में सांसद अखिलेश यादव
Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a Samajwadi Party MP, claimed that a road constructed during his tenure generates daily revenue of ₹1.45 crore for the current government. He promised that if his party comes to power, they will prioritise farmers’ welfare, ensuring the benefits reach poor farmers rather than enriching the wealthy.
Yadav made these remarks while interacting with traders in Kannauj.

In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, stated that a research institute was established in Urmada with Israeli collaboration. Scientists from both countries worked together on this project. He alleged that had the current government provided an adequate budget, farmers would have benefited. He assured support to the farmers if his party returned to power. While interacting with traders at the potato market built alongside the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Yadav recounted how the road construction was criticised and scrutinised at every kilometre, yet no irregularities were found.

Daily Revenue of ₹1.45 Crore

Yadav asserted that this road generates a daily income of ₹1.45 crore for the government. He highlighted the substantial annual revenue this represents, estimating the constant flow of traffic. He sarcastically noted that despite this substantial income, the road remains riddled with potholes.

