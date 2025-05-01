Four Killed, Three Critically Injured in Horrific Car Crash

This heart-wrenching accident took place in the Myana police station area of the district. The victims, all residents of Rijoda village, had attended a wedding in Mawan village. While returning on the National Highway near Bhadura, they were involved in the fatal accident. Their car reportedly collided with a divider and overturned. Four occupants died at the scene, while three others were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

One Critically Injured Person Referred to Bhopal One of the three injured individuals is in critical condition and has been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment after receiving initial care. The other two injured are currently undergoing treatment at Guna District Hospital.