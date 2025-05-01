Four Killed, Three Critically Injured in Horrific Car Crash

Horrific Accident: The spate of accidents caused by speeding continues unabated in Madhya Pradesh. A recent example occurred in Guna district, where four people tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident. A car collided with a divider and overturned, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to three others. All were returning home from a wedding celebration when the accident occurred. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
This heart-wrenching accident took place in the Myana police station area of the district. The victims, all residents of Rijoda village, had attended a wedding in Mawan village. While returning on the National Highway near Bhadura, they were involved in the fatal accident. Their car reportedly collided with a divider and overturned. Four occupants died at the scene, while three others were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.
One Critically Injured Person Referred to Bhopal
One of the three injured individuals is in critical condition and has been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment after receiving initial care. The other two injured are currently undergoing treatment at Guna District Hospital.
Mourning Replaces Wedding Festivities in the Village
Myana police station in-charge Gopal Choubey stated that a car collided with a divider and overturned, resulting in the death of four occupants. All victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Mawan village and were residents of Rijoda village. The village is now shrouded in mourning amidst the recent wedding celebrations.