MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

Keeping in mind the convenience of ration beneficiaries, e-KYC camps are being organised at the village and ward levels in every district. In these camps, the beneficiaries’ e-KYC is being completed using a thumb impression via POS machines. These camps are being organised to make the ration distribution process under the Public Distribution System (PDS) smooth and transparent.
Special arrangements have also been made for the elderly and disabled. Teams are going door-to-door to complete the e-KYC of these individuals, so that they do not face any inconvenience.