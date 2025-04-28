MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

For the convenience of ration beneficiaries, a mobile app called “Mera e-KYC” has been launched. Through this app, any beneficiary, whether elderly, disabled, or otherwise, can complete their e-KYC and that of their family members from home. Beneficiaries will need their Aadhaar number and OTP for this.

Organisation of e-KYC camps

Keeping in mind the convenience of ration beneficiaries, e-KYC camps are being organised at the village and ward levels in every district. In these camps, the beneficiaries’ e-KYC is being completed using a thumb impression via POS machines. These camps are being organised to make the ration distribution process under the Public Distribution System (PDS) smooth and transparent.

Special arrangements for the elderly and disabled

Special arrangements have also been made for the elderly and disabled. Teams are going door-to-door to complete the e-KYC of these individuals, so that they do not face any inconvenience.