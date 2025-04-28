scriptMP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal | Latest News | Patrika News
MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

Ration card holders: If any beneficiary does not complete their e-KYC by 30 April, they may face difficulty in receiving rations from May onwards.

Apr 28, 2025 / 11:25 am

Patrika Desk

Ration card holders
Ration card holders: All beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh who receive rations are now required to complete e-KYC. A special campaign is being conducted from 9th to 30th April for this process. If any beneficiary does not complete their e-KYC by 30th April, they may face difficulties in receiving rations from May onwards. Ration beneficiaries must complete their e-KYC by 30th April.
For the convenience of ration beneficiaries, a mobile app called “Mera e-KYC” has been launched. Through this app, any beneficiary, whether elderly, disabled, or otherwise, can complete their e-KYC and that of their family members from home. Beneficiaries will need their Aadhaar number and OTP for this.
Organisation of e-KYC camps
Keeping in mind the convenience of ration beneficiaries, e-KYC camps are being organised at the village and ward levels in every district. In these camps, the beneficiaries’ e-KYC is being completed using a thumb impression via POS machines. These camps are being organised to make the ration distribution process under the Public Distribution System (PDS) smooth and transparent.
Special arrangements for the elderly and disabled
Special arrangements have also been made for the elderly and disabled. Teams are going door-to-door to complete the e-KYC of these individuals, so that they do not face any inconvenience.

