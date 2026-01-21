21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Mandsaur

Tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturns in Mandsaur, over 22 injured, many critical

Late at night, a tractor-trolley filled with labourers lost control and overturned near Hanumantiya village. More than 22 labourers travelling in the trolley were injured in the accident.

Mandsaur

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Tractor Trolley Overturned

Image: Patrika

News of a horrific road accident has once again emerged from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. A tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturned after losing control near Hanumantiya village, falling under the Daloda tehsil of the district, late on Tuesday night. More than 22 labourers travelling in the trolley are reported to have been injured. According to updates received on Wednesday morning, the condition of most of the injured remains critical. All the injured are currently undergoing treatment at Mandsaur District Hospital.

It is being reported that approximately three dozen labourers were travelling in the tractor-trolley. They were returning to their village after finishing their labour work in Sejpuria, having come from Hanumantiya. Most of the people returning in the trolley are women. The accident occurred when the tractor driver suddenly applied the brakes in an attempt to save a scooter rider coming in the way, causing the trolley to lose control and overturn. As a result, the labourers on board were scattered. Most of them sustained serious injuries.

Police Engaged in Investigation

Immediately after the incident, local residents and passers-by rescued the injured and transported them to the district hospital via ambulance. Upon receiving the information, the Daloda Tehsildar, along with other administrative officials and police officers, arrived at the hospital. The officials enquired about the well-being of the injured and ensured necessary assistance was provided. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Preliminary investigations suggest overloading, speeding, and the attempt to avoid the scooter as the main causes of the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

Mandsaur

Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur
