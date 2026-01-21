Tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturns in Mandsaur, over 22 injured, many critical

It is being reported that approximately three dozen labourers were travelling in the tractor-trolley. They were returning to their village after finishing their labour work in Sejpuria, having come from Hanumantiya. Most of the people returning in the trolley are women. The accident occurred when the tractor driver suddenly applied the brakes in an attempt to save a scooter rider coming in the way, causing the trolley to lose control and overturn. As a result, the labourers on board were scattered. Most of them sustained serious injuries.