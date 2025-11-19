Asia’s First Man-Made Lake, Built on the Lowest Budget, Celebrates 65 Years Today

The Neemuch district bore the brunt of the dam's construction. During the construction of the dam, 228 villages of the undivided Mandsaur district were evacuated due to submergence. After the division, 169 villages in Neemuch and 59 villages in Mandsaur district were affected. Many people were displaced from Rampura in Neemuch due to the dam, although it also increased the underground water level in many areas. In Mandsaur, displacement extended to Sanjeet and Khadavda. Even now, villages near the dam are evacuated during the rainy season due to rising water levels.