Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mandsaur

Asia’s First Man-Made Lake, Built on the Lowest Budget, Celebrates 65 Years Today

Asia's first man-made lake has become a hub for electricity generation, irrigation schemes, tourism, and now, cheetahs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mandsaur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Image: Patrika

MP News: Asia's first man-made Gandhi Sagar Lake turned 65 today. Located on the Chambal River on the border of MP and Rajasthan, this lake is Asia's first to be completed within the lowest budget and timeframe. It is bringing a green revolution to Malwa. Due to its timely and low-budget completion, the Chief Engineer who built this lake was awarded the Padma Shri by the government. In its 65-year journey, Asia's first man-made lake has become a hub for electricity generation, irrigation schemes, tourism, and now, cheetahs.

The Gandhi Sagar dam was built under the leadership of then Chief Engineer A.K. Char, Superintending Engineer C.H. Sanghvi, and Civil Electrical Shivprakasham. For the quality of the dam and its completion within the timeframe and at the lowest cost in Asia, Chief Engineer Char was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Fact File…

  • Scheme conceived in March 1950
  • Foundation stone laid by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in March 1954
  • Project completed on November 19, 1960
  • Construction duration: 06 years
  • Cost: ₹13.60 crore
  • Hydroelectric power house built at a cost of ₹4.79 crore
  • Catchment area: 23025 sq km
  • Dam length: 1685 feet
  • Dam height: 204 feet
  • Reservoir area: 660 sq km
  • Reservoir water storage capacity: 7164.38 cubic meters
  • Energy production: 564 GWh
  • Irrigation coverage: 427,000 hectares of agricultural land
  • Dam capacity: 1312 feet

169 Villages in Neemuch and 59 in Mandsaur were Affected

The Neemuch district bore the brunt of the dam's construction. During the construction of the dam, 228 villages of the undivided Mandsaur district were evacuated due to submergence. After the division, 169 villages in Neemuch and 59 villages in Mandsaur district were affected. Many people were displaced from Rampura in Neemuch due to the dam, although it also increased the underground water level in many areas. In Mandsaur, displacement extended to Sanjeet and Khadavda. Even now, villages near the dam are evacuated during the rainy season due to rising water levels.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 11:21 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Mandsaur / Asia’s First Man-Made Lake, Built on the Lowest Budget, Celebrates 65 Years Today

Big News

View All

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP Shivers for 11 Days Amidst Biting Cold, Experiencing Unprecedented Winter

record cold wave health warning school children mp weather today
Bhopal

MP Cold Wave Trends on Social Media as Temperatures Plummet Below 5°C, IMD Warns of Further Drop in Next Four Days

Winters in Delhi
Bhopal

MP Braces for Severe Cold: Intense Cold Wave Warning Issued for 26 Districts on November 18-19-20

IMD Alert
Bhopal

64km ‘Western Bypass’ to be built in MP, land to be acquired from 31 villages

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Indore

Indore Train Timetable Revised: Check Full List of Three Affected Services

Indian trains Will be run in High Speed
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.