Mirzapur Accident Update: 11 Dead, 8 Burnt Alive in Massive Multi-Vehicle Collision

Police officer providing information after the accident Photo source Department
A massive road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Wednesday night snatched away the happiness of many families. A truck, which went out of control due to brake failure, rammed into several vehicles, resulting in the deaths of 11 people at the spot. The most painful scene emerged when eight people travelling in a Bolero were burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire. Following the accident, the entire area is in mourning.
A terrifying road accident occurred on the Mirzapur-Rewa National Highway at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. According to information, a truck carrying chickpeas from Madhya Pradesh suddenly went out of control. It is reported that the truck's brakes had failed, due to which the driver could not maintain control. The uncontrolled truck first hit a Swift car with great force. After this, it collided with another truck moving ahead. The collision was so intense that the Swift car was badly crushed between the two trucks. Meanwhile, a Bolero coming from behind also lost control and crashed into the truck.
Following this collision, the Bolero suddenly caught fire. The fire spread so rapidly that the occupants did not even get a chance to get out. Within moments, the Bolero turned into a ball of fire and eight people inside were burnt alive. This scene was extremely painful, and the sight of it made the souls of those present at the spot tremble.
The driver of the Swift car, the truck driver, and the cleaner also died in this accident. Meanwhile, another injured truck driver was admitted to the hospital, but he also succumbed during treatment. It is reported that all the people travelling in the Bolero were residents of Hata village in the Manda area of Prayagraj. They were returning after offering prayers at Maihar Dham when this accident occurred on the way.
Police and fire teams reached the spot; police were attempting to identify the deceased. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. After much effort, the fire was brought under control and relief and rescue operations were started. Local people also came forward to help, but the fire was so fierce that no one could be saved. Currently, the police are engaged in identifying the deceased. The causes of the accident are being investigated. Following this accident, mourning and silence prevail throughout the region.
According to Mirzapur Police, a massive road accident took place near Barka Ghuman, Bhaisaur Balay Pahar in the Drummondganj police station area. A speeding truck hit an Alto car, a Bolero, and a trailer from behind, causing the Alto and Bolero to catch fire. Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. Relief and rescue work was started with the help of local villagers. The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police inspected the site. So far, the deaths of 11 people have been confirmed in the accident. Identification of the deceased is underway.
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Mirzapur
Uttar Pradesh
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