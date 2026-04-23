Mirzapur Accident Update: 11 Dead, 8 Burnt Alive in Massive Multi-Vehicle Collision

Police and fire teams reached the spot; police were attempting to identify the deceased. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. After much effort, the fire was brought under control and relief and rescue operations were started. Local people also came forward to help, but the fire was so fierce that no one could be saved. Currently, the police are engaged in identifying the deceased. The causes of the accident are being investigated. Following this accident, mourning and silence prevail throughout the region.