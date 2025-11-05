Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Six Killed After Being Hit By Train In Mirzapur During Dev Deepawali

Six killed after hit by train in Mirzapur: Dev Deepawali turned to mourning. Six people died tragically after being hit by a train in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

8 people tragically killed after being hit by train in mirzapur uttar pradesh

Mirzapur: 8 people killed after being hit by train (Photo source: AI)

6 Killed After Hit By Train In Mirzapur: A tragic incident has come to light from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. A major accident occurred on Kartik Purnima, resulting in the deaths of 6 people. It is being reported that 8 devotees were hit by a train.

6 Women Die on the Spot After Being Hit by Train

Chaos erupted at the scene following the incident. It is reported that 6 devotees died on the spot after being hit by the Kalka-Howrah Express train. The accident took place at Chunar railway station. The devotees were attempting to cross the tracks when they were hit by the train. Among the deceased are 6 women. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment.

Devotees Were Going for Kartik Snan

Following the incident, the station premises were filled with chaos and cries. According to information, around 9:30 AM, a passenger train from Chopan arrived at platform number 3 of Chunar station. Due to a large crowd of devotees heading for Kartik Snan, many people started disembarking from the train on the other side of the track instead of the platform. At the same time, the Kalka Express passed by at high speed on the adjacent track. Before the devotees could comprehend what was happening, the train had already hit several people.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened so quickly that no one had a chance to understand or react. The bodies and body parts of the passengers were scattered on the tracks.

