Six Killed After Being Hit By Train In Mirzapur During Dev Deepawali

Following the incident, the station premises were filled with chaos and cries. According to information, around 9:30 AM, a passenger train from Chopan arrived at platform number 3 of Chunar station. Due to a large crowd of devotees heading for Kartik Snan, many people started disembarking from the train on the other side of the track instead of the platform. At the same time, the Kalka Express passed by at high speed on the adjacent track. Before the devotees could comprehend what was happening, the train had already hit several people.