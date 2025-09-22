Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Morena

Four Cheetahs from Kuno Spotted Roaming Near Residential Area, Causing Fear

Four cheetahs from Kuno National Park were sighted freely roaming in the residential areas of Kailaras. A video of the cheetahs roaming has also gone viral on social media.

Morena

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Kuno Leopards
Cheetah spotted in residential area (Photo source: viral video screenshot)

Panic gripped Kailaras in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh when four cheetahs from Kuno National Park were sighted freely roaming in a residential rural area. Villagers filmed the cheetahs, and the video is now viral on social media. The cheetahs' movement is being observed around Rakra village in Kisarauli Gram Panchayat.

Farmers are too afraid to tend their crops due to the fear of cheetah attacks. Following the incident, a forest department team launched a rescue operation, but had not yet succeeded at the time of writing.

This incident highlights the increasing tendency of Kuno cheetahs to enter human settlements. Previously, in June 2025, five cheetahs were seen crossing a highway in Jaura, Morena district, causing widespread panic among villagers.

It is believed that four of these cheetahs are now roaming in the fields. According to a villager, "We were guarding our fields in the morning when we saw the four cheetahs in the distance. They were lying unconcerned on the grass and wandering around. We ran away in fear, but managed to record a video on our mobile phones." This video, showing the cheetahs calmly moving through the fields, is rapidly going viral on social media.

Four Cheetahs Sighted Roaming Together

The presence of the cheetahs not only endangers crops but also livestock. Under the Kuno project, cheetahs have been reintroduced to India since 2022, but those roaming outside the park pose a threat to villagers. Local farmers' organisations have demanded immediate rescue and compensation from the forest department. Currently, heightened vigilance is maintained in the Kailaras area, and the forest team is working to safely return the cheetahs to the park.

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 03:47 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Morena / Four Cheetahs from Kuno Spotted Roaming Near Residential Area, Causing Fear
