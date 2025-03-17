Hailstorm, Strong Winds, and Rain Devastate Crops in MP's Morena District

Besides wheat and mustard, vegetables like tomatoes, fenugreek, and coriander also suffered significant damage. The strong winds flattened the wheat crop. The mustard crop, which had been cut and left to dry in the fields, was also spoiled by the rain. The rain will also affect the quality and prices of these crops. Farmer Pradyumn Tomar of Racheda reported that his crop was lush just a day earlier. The hailstorm (hailstorm) on Thursday night has now destroyed his fields. The wheat grains have also broken and scattered due to the hailstorm.

Jayshwar Fair Tent Also Damaged The storm and hailstorm damaged the tents at the Jayshwar Mahadev fair. Strong winds blew away the tents of shops at the Jayshwar Mahadev fair. Shopkeepers sustained injuries from falling pipes. The goods of footpath vendors were blown away. The balcony wall of a house in Madhupuri Colony collapsed due to the storm.

Treatment of Injured Done Under Mobile Light More than a dozen people were injured due to the storm. Eight were referred from Ambah to the district hospital. Four to five people are being treated locally. Due to a power outage, doctors had to treat patients using the light from mobile phones.

Difficult to Recover Farming Costs Now, with the crop ruined and the high cost of living, it will be difficult for them to recover their farming costs. They demanded that the government and district administration conduct a survey of the affected areas and provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers.

Where the wheat crop has reached maturity, if it rains, the shine of the grains will be affected. He said that if the wheat crop is flattened in the fields due to strong winds and rain, the grain-filling process is affected. – Agricultural expert Shivdatt Sharma