scriptHailstorm, Strong Winds, and Rain Devastate Crops in MP's Morena District | Latest News | Patrika News
Morena

Hailstorm, Strong Winds, and Rain Devastate Crops in MP's Morena District

MP Weather News: Unseasonal weather changes struck on Saturday. Strong winds and rain, accompanied by hailstorms in the Ambah region of Morena district, caused widespread devastation. Farmers were shocked to find their crops ruined when they reached their fields in the morning.

MorenaMar 17, 2025 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

MP Weather

Heavy storm, rain and hailstorm wreaked havoc in MP

MP Weather News: On Saturday, there was a sudden change in the weather. Strong winds, rain, and hailstorms in the Ambah region of Morena wreaked havoc. The inclement weather damaged the wheat crop in the fields of more than fifty villages around Ambah town. When farmers reached their fields in the morning, they were shocked to see their ruined crops.
Besides wheat and mustard, vegetables like tomatoes, fenugreek, and coriander also suffered significant damage. The strong winds flattened the wheat crop. The mustard crop, which had been cut and left to dry in the fields, was also spoiled by the rain. The rain will also affect the quality and prices of these crops. Farmer Pradyumn Tomar of Racheda reported that his crop was lush just a day earlier. The hailstorm (hailstorm) on Thursday night has now destroyed his fields. The wheat grains have also broken and scattered due to the hailstorm.

Jayshwar Fair Tent Also Damaged

The storm and hailstorm damaged the tents at the Jayshwar Mahadev fair. Strong winds blew away the tents of shops at the Jayshwar Mahadev fair. Shopkeepers sustained injuries from falling pipes. The goods of footpath vendors were blown away. The balcony wall of a house in Madhupuri Colony collapsed due to the storm.

Treatment of Injured Done Under Mobile Light

More than a dozen people were injured due to the storm. Eight were referred from Ambah to the district hospital. Four to five people are being treated locally. Due to a power outage, doctors had to treat patients using the light from mobile phones.

Difficult to Recover Farming Costs

Now, with the crop ruined and the high cost of living, it will be difficult for them to recover their farming costs. They demanded that the government and district administration conduct a survey of the affected areas and provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers.
Where the wheat crop has reached maturity, if it rains, the shine of the grains will be affected. He said that if the wheat crop is flattened in the fields due to strong winds and rain, the grain-filling process is affected. – Agricultural expert Shivdatt Sharma

News / Morena / Hailstorm, Strong Winds, and Rain Devastate Crops in MP's Morena District

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

National News

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

15 minutes ago

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

in 1 hour

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

Sports

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

in 2 hours

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

Cricket News

Pakistan Seeks Legal Action Against MI Player for Choosing IPL Over PSL

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.