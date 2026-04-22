Monkey Sits With Newborn for 2 Hours in Muzaffarnagar; Mother Screams as Monkey Charges to Bite

She began screaming and rushed to rescue her daughter. As she ran toward the monkey, it charged at her to bite. The shouting made the monkey aggressive. During this time, the monkey refused to let anyone near the child. The family tried to scare, coax, and lure the animal away, but it did not budge. Even when offered food, it remained with the baby. Although the baby cried continuously, adding to the family's fear, the monkey did not harm her; it simply held her and continued to groom her.