Monkey Sits With Newborn for 2 Hours in Muzaffarnagar; Mother Screams as Monkey Charges to Bite

Monkey sat by baby and continued to fondle her in Muzaffarnagar, PC- Patrika
Muzaffarnagar Monkey News: A monkey entered a house in Muzaffarnagar, UP, and went straight into a room where a three-month-old infant was lying. The monkey sat by the baby and began to fondle her, stroking her head and touching her cheeks. The family members were busy with their work until the mother suddenly entered the room and was horrified.
She began screaming and rushed to rescue her daughter. As she ran toward the monkey, it charged at her to bite. The shouting made the monkey aggressive. During this time, the monkey refused to let anyone near the child. The family tried to scare, coax, and lure the animal away, but it did not budge. Even when offered food, it remained with the baby. Although the baby cried continuously, adding to the family's fear, the monkey did not harm her; it simply held her and continued to groom her.
Exhausted, the family called an animal rescuer. The rescuer attempted to distract the monkey by showing it various videos. When the rescuer played wildlife videos, the monkey moved toward him, allowing the rescuer to grab the baby and hand her back to the mother.
Baby Was Lying Alone in the Room
The incident occurred in the Charthawal town of Muzaffarnagar. A resident named Tehseen explained that he had left for manual labour in the morning. His wife, Gulista, was home alone and began household chores after feeding the baby. While the baby lay in the room, Gulista was outside. The monkey entered quietly, sat by the infant, and began petting her.
When Gulista entered and saw the monkey, her screams alerted the neighbours. The noise made the monkey aggressive, and it prevented anyone from approaching.
Rescuer Claims Monkey’s Own Baby Had Died
Animal rescuer Sunny Chopra stated that the animal was a female monkey whose own infant had died six days ago. She had mistaken the newborn for her own offspring. When she felt that people were trying to snatch the baby away, she became aggressive.
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Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh
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