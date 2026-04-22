22 April 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Muzaffarnagar

Monkey Sits With Newborn for 2 Hours in Muzaffarnagar; Mother Screams as Monkey Charges to Bite

Muzaffarnagar Monkey News: In Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, a female monkey sat for two hours holding a 3-month-old newborn girl, mistaking the infant for its own offspring. The monkey became aggressive when the mother and family members tried to approach, but the baby was later rescued through the clever intervention of an animal rescuer.

2 min read

Muzaffarnagar

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 22, 2026

Monkey sat by baby and continued to fondle her in Muzaffarnagar, PC- Patrika

Muzaffarnagar Monkey News: A monkey entered a house in Muzaffarnagar, UP, and went straight into a room where a three-month-old infant was lying. The monkey sat by the baby and began to fondle her, stroking her head and touching her cheeks. The family members were busy with their work until the mother suddenly entered the room and was horrified.

She began screaming and rushed to rescue her daughter. As she ran toward the monkey, it charged at her to bite. The shouting made the monkey aggressive. During this time, the monkey refused to let anyone near the child. The family tried to scare, coax, and lure the animal away, but it did not budge. Even when offered food, it remained with the baby. Although the baby cried continuously, adding to the family's fear, the monkey did not harm her; it simply held her and continued to groom her.

Exhausted, the family called an animal rescuer. The rescuer attempted to distract the monkey by showing it various videos. When the rescuer played wildlife videos, the monkey moved toward him, allowing the rescuer to grab the baby and hand her back to the mother.

Baby Was Lying Alone in the Room

The incident occurred in the Charthawal town of Muzaffarnagar. A resident named Tehseen explained that he had left for manual labour in the morning. His wife, Gulista, was home alone and began household chores after feeding the baby. While the baby lay in the room, Gulista was outside. The monkey entered quietly, sat by the infant, and began petting her.

When Gulista entered and saw the monkey, her screams alerted the neighbours. The noise made the monkey aggressive, and it prevented anyone from approaching.

Rescuer Claims Monkey’s Own Baby Had Died

Animal rescuer Sunny Chopra stated that the animal was a female monkey whose own infant had died six days ago. She had mistaken the newborn for her own offspring. When she felt that people were trying to snatch the baby away, she became aggressive.

Share the news:

Related Topics

uttar pradesh news

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

22 Apr 2026 02:03 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Muzaffarnagar / Monkey Sits With Newborn for 2 Hours in Muzaffarnagar; Mother Screams as Monkey Charges to Bite

Big News

View All

Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Muzaffarnagar Wedding Party Bus Crash: Groom's Father Among Injured

Road Accident
UP News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.