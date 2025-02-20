Muzaffarnagar Wedding Party Bus Crash: Groom's Father Among Injured

In an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction near Barla, the bus collided with the divider and overturned. The accident site was filled with screams and cries. All the injured wedding guests were taken to a nearby hospital.

After receiving initial treatment, most were transferred to the district hospital. SDM Sadar Nikita Sharma visited the hospital, enquired about the injured, and instructed for better treatment. How the Accident Happened Akshay, a resident of Raisi village in the Laksar police station area of Haridwar, had his wedding procession depart on Wednesday morning for Datiyana village in Muzaffarnagar.

The groom’s car was leading the procession, followed by two buses carrying wedding guests. Near Barla, one bus attempted to avoid a motorbike approaching from the opposite direction on the highway and collided with the divider.

The bus overturned, causing immediate panic and screams. Employees working at a nearby roadside eatery and people working in the surrounding fields rushed to the scene and informed the police. Later, the windows of the damaged bus were broken to rescue the injured wedding guests. The accident resulted in injuries to 40 wedding guests, including the groom’s father, brother, and cousin. The overturned bus caused a traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared with the help of a crane. The bus driver is reportedly absconding.