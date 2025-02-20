scriptMuzaffarnagar Wedding Party Bus Crash: Groom's Father Among Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Muzaffarnagar Wedding Party Bus Crash: Groom's Father Among Injured

When the bus overturned, there was a commotion of screams and cries. People working in the nearby fields rushed to the scene and informed the police. Later, the windows of the vehicle were broken to rescue the wedding party guests trapped inside.

MuzaffarnagarFeb 20, 2025 / 09:24 am

Patrika Desk

दुर्घटना के बाद हाइवे से बस को हटवाते पुलिस अफसर

Accident: A wedding party bus overturned after colliding with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Barla village in Muzaffarnagar. Approximately 40 wedding guests, including the groom’s father and brother, were injured in the accident. The wedding party was travelling from Raisi, Uttarakhand, to Datiyana village in Chhapar town, Muzaffarnagar.
In an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction near Barla, the bus collided with the divider and overturned.

The accident site was filled with screams and cries. All the injured wedding guests were taken to a nearby hospital.
After receiving initial treatment, most were transferred to the district hospital. SDM Sadar Nikita Sharma visited the hospital, enquired about the injured, and instructed for better treatment.

How the Accident Happened

Akshay, a resident of Raisi village in the Laksar police station area of Haridwar, had his wedding procession depart on Wednesday morning for Datiyana village in Muzaffarnagar.
The groom’s car was leading the procession, followed by two buses carrying wedding guests. Near Barla, one bus attempted to avoid a motorbike approaching from the opposite direction on the highway and collided with the divider.
The bus overturned, causing immediate panic and screams. Employees working at a nearby roadside eatery and people working in the surrounding fields rushed to the scene and informed the police.

Later, the windows of the damaged bus were broken to rescue the injured wedding guests. The accident resulted in injuries to 40 wedding guests, including the groom’s father, brother, and cousin. The overturned bus caused a traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared with the help of a crane. The bus driver is reportedly absconding.

