UP Rains: Hailstorm Alert in 15 Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Stormy Rain Expected in 41 Districts Tomorrow, IMD Latest Update

According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain starting in Western Uttar Pradesh from the late evening or night of January 22. Subsequently, on January 23, its scope may expand to Eastern UP. It is estimated that clouds will persist in many areas of the state for the next three days, with intermittent rain. There is also a possibility of damage to crops due to hailstorms in some districts. Strong winds could lead to a further drop in temperature. An alert has been issued for storms with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in many districts. The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.