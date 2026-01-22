UP Rains: Hailstorm Alert in 15 Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Stormy Rain Expected in 41 Districts Tomorrow, IMD Latest Update

Symbolic image (AI-generated)
UP Rains: The weather in Uttar Pradesh has once again shown signs of changing amidst the biting cold. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain, hailstorms, and strong winds in many parts of the state today. This change, starting from Western UP, will gradually affect Central and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The impact of rain and snowfall in the hilly states is clearly visible in the plains, with the possibility of the cold intensifying again.
Residents of the state had received some respite from fog and severe cold for the past two to three days. The temperature had seen a slight increase due to bright sunshine during the day. However, this relief is not expected to last long with the activation of a Western Disturbance. Meteorologists say that as soon as the weather deteriorates in the mountains, Uttar Pradesh will experience rain and hailstorms along with cold winds, further increasing the chill.
Looking at the temperature over the last 24 hours, Muzaffarnagar was the coldest district in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius. Besides this, Bareilly recorded 7.4 degrees, Kanpur and Ayodhya recorded 8 degrees each, and Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain starting in Western Uttar Pradesh from the late evening or night of January 22. Subsequently, on January 23, its scope may expand to Eastern UP. It is estimated that clouds will persist in many areas of the state for the next three days, with intermittent rain. There is also a possibility of damage to crops due to hailstorms in some districts. Strong winds could lead to a further drop in temperature. An alert has been issued for storms with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in many districts. The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.
Agra, Firozabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Badaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah.
Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun are expected to experience stormy winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour along with rain.
