Golden Opportunity for Overseas Jobs: UP Government's Rozgar Mahakumbh to Provide Employment to Over 20,000 Youth

There is good news for the youth dreaming of employment abroad. The Uttar Pradesh government is going to organise a Rozgar Mahakumbh in Gorakhpur with the aim of providing global employment opportunities to the youth. This event will be held on October 14 and 15, 2025, at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur. Through this Mahakumbh, more than 20,000 youths will be provided employment opportunities according to their qualifications.
Several prestigious companies from India and abroad will participate in this two-day Rozgar Mahakumbh, organised on the initiative of the Employment Department. The department informed that youth will be selected especially for job opportunities in Gulf countries like the UAE and Oman. Employment will be available for both skilled and unskilled categories. The selection process will be completed through interviews. The youth have been asked to visit the Employment Department's portal, Rozgar Sangam, to apply online and participate in the Rozgar Mahakumbh on the scheduled dates. This initiative is part of the state government's policy, under which efforts are being made to provide respectable employment to the youth not only in the country but also abroad.
The Assistant Director (Employment) of Devipatan Mandal, Gonda, stated that this event will not only provide employment to the youth but will also give the state's labour force a new identity on the global stage. The government aims to provide employment opportunities to as many youths as possible, according to their qualifications and skills, through the Mahakumbh.
