Golden Opportunity for Overseas Jobs: UP Government's Rozgar Mahakumbh to Provide Employment to Over 20,000 Youth

Several prestigious companies from India and abroad will participate in this two-day Rozgar Mahakumbh, organised on the initiative of the Employment Department. The department informed that youth will be selected especially for job opportunities in Gulf countries like the UAE and Oman. Employment will be available for both skilled and unskilled categories. The selection process will be completed through interviews. The youth have been asked to visit the Employment Department's portal, Rozgar Sangam, to apply online and participate in the Rozgar Mahakumbh on the scheduled dates. This initiative is part of the state government's policy, under which efforts are being made to provide respectable employment to the youth not only in the country but also abroad.