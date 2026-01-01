1 January 2026,

Thursday

Jhansi

UP Weather: Cold wave and dense fog disrupt life in Moth

UP Weather Alert: A severe cold wave and biting chill in the Moth region have completely disrupted daily life. Dense fog has drastically reduced visibility, impacting traffic, markets, and everyday activities. Demands for increasing bonfires and blanket distribution to provide relief from the cold are intensifying.

Jhansi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

अलाव और राहत व्यवस्था बढ़ाने की उठी मांग, बाजार से लेकर हाईवे तक ठंड का असर     (फोटो सोर्स : Patrika)  

Demand raised to increase bonfires and relief measures as cold affects markets and highways (Photo source: Patrika)

UP Weather: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Life in Month Area: In the Moth area, a cold wave and severe cold have completely disrupted life. Due to the continuously falling temperature and dense fog, the daily routine of common people has been thrown into disarray. The intensity of the cold increases after dusk, and from late night until morning, a thick blanket of fog engulfs the entire region. Visibility has become extremely low, causing life to come to a standstill on roads, in markets, and public places. People from urban to rural areas are seen shivering in the cold. Elderly people, children, and the sick are particularly affected by this cold wave.

Dense Fog at Night and Morning, Visibility Severely Reduced

The condition of fog at night and in the early morning hours in the region remains extremely severe. The intensity of fog was highest on Wednesday night, making it difficult to travel on roads. Visibility due to the fog became so low that it was difficult to see even a few metres ahead. Children going to school in the morning, employees leaving for work, and farmers faced significant difficulties. In many places, people remained indoors for extended periods.

Vehicles Crawling on Highways and Link Roads

The dense fog has also directly impacted the transportation system. Drivers of two- and four-wheeler vehicles faced immense problems on highways and main link roads. Vehicle drivers were seen moving at extremely slow speeds, relying on their flickering headlights. In many places, vehicles were observed crawling. Due to the constant risk of accidents caused by the fog, people were seen avoiding unnecessary travel. On Tuesday night, movement on the roads came to an almost complete halt.

Silence in Markets, Business Affected

The impact of the cold wave and cold was also clearly visible in the markets. A sharp decline in the number of customers was recorded in the markets of Moth town and surrounding areas. Compared to normal days, there was significantly less hustle and bustle in the markets during the morning and evening hours. Shopkeepers stated that customers are avoiding coming out of their homes due to the cold and fog, which has adversely affected business.

Daily Wage Labourers and Workers Most Affected

The severe cold has further exacerbated the difficulties of daily wage labourers and workers in the unorganised sector. Many labourers were seen idle due to a lack of work. The halt in construction work, agricultural labour, and other outdoor activities has deepened the crisis for their livelihoods. Labourers said that finding work has become difficult due to the cold, and even when work is available, it is extremely challenging to perform in the biting chill.

Bonfires Provide Solace, People Gather at Public Places

To escape the cold, people were seen warming themselves at bonfires in public places, intersections, and markets from morning till evening. People from all walks of life – the elderly, youth, women, and children – were seen huddled around the bonfires. However, people mentioned that the number of bonfires in the Nagar Panchayat area is quite low compared to the need. In many places, the lack of adequate bonfire arrangements is causing hardship to the public.

Relief Measures Inadequate, Demand for Increased Blanket Distribution

While the local administration is distributing blankets and other items to the needy and poor, citizens state that these arrangements are currently insufficient. There are inadequate arrangements for relief from the cold not only in the urban areas but also in the rural areas. Residents of rural areas have demanded that arrangements for bonfires and blanket distribution be ensured at the Gram Panchayat level. They pointed out that many villages still lack any bonfire arrangements.

Elderly, Sick, and Helpless Most at Risk

The cold wave is having the most significant impact on the elderly, the sick, and helpless individuals. Due to the cold, there has been an increase in the number of patients suffering from colds, coughs, fevers, and other seasonal illnesses. Local residents have appealed to the administration and social organisations to make special relief arrangements for these groups to ensure their safety during the severe cold.

Appeal to Social Organisations to Come Forward

Citizens have also appealed to social organisations, voluntary groups, and public representatives to come forward. People stated that providing blankets, warm clothes, woolen garments, and other essential items to poor and needy families is the need of the hour.

Demand for Swift Action from Administration

Residents of the area have demanded that the administration increase the number of bonfires in urban and rural areas, expedite the distribution of blankets and warm clothing, and make special arrangements for traffic safety on highways and major roads. This would provide some relief to people from the impact of the cold wave.

Cold May Increase Further in Coming Days

According to weather experts, the cold and fog may increase further in the coming days. In such a situation, people are being advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Overall, the cold wave and dense fog in the Moth area have severely affected daily life. It remains to be seen how quickly and effectively the administration and social organisations implement relief measures.

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 08:44 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Jhansi / UP Weather: Cold wave and dense fog disrupt life in Moth

