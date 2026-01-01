UP Weather: Cold wave and dense fog disrupt life in Moth

UP Weather: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Life in Month Area: In the Moth area, a cold wave and severe cold have completely disrupted life. Due to the continuously falling temperature and dense fog, the daily routine of common people has been thrown into disarray. The intensity of the cold increases after dusk, and from late night until morning, a thick blanket of fog engulfs the entire region. Visibility has become extremely low, causing life to come to a standstill on roads, in markets, and public places. People from urban to rural areas are seen shivering in the cold. Elderly people, children, and the sick are particularly affected by this cold wave.