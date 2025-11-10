Man Shoots MBA Student and Himself in Tragic End to 7-Year Relationship in Jhansi

Police investigation revealed that Sunday marked seven years of their relationship. On this day, Manish insisted on speaking to Kritika one last time, and she agreed to meet. They sat at Havana Restaurant, where the young man tried to convince her, but the conversation did not progress. Afterwards, they both came towards the University gate. While standing on the footpath, as Kritika began to leave, Manish said he wanted to take her bag. As soon as she turned towards him, he took out a pistol from his bag and shot Kritika in the chest. He then shot himself in the temple with the same pistol.