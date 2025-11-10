Man Shoots MBA Student and Himself in Tragic End to 7-Year Relationship in Jhansi

Photo source: Kritika’s Facebook
A sensational incident came to light on Sunday in Jhansi, in front of Bundelkhand University. A young man, Manish Sahu, shot an MBA student, Kritika Choubey, after a rift in their old love affair, and then shot himself. Manish died on the spot, while Kritika's condition remains critical.
According to information, Kritika (22), a resident of Talabpura locality in Lalitpur, and Manish (25) had been in contact for about seven years. Both were from the same locality and school, and their love affair began during this time. However, about a year ago, Manish got married under family pressure, which led to Kritika distancing herself from him. Manish separated from his wife just two months after the marriage, but by then Kritika had completely cut ties with him and had blocked his number. This caused Manish to fall into mental stress, and he was often seen roaming around Kritika's hostel area.
Police investigation revealed that Sunday marked seven years of their relationship. On this day, Manish insisted on speaking to Kritika one last time, and she agreed to meet. They sat at Havana Restaurant, where the young man tried to convince her, but the conversation did not progress. Afterwards, they both came towards the University gate. While standing on the footpath, as Kritika began to leave, Manish said he wanted to take her bag. As soon as she turned towards him, he took out a pistol from his bag and shot Kritika in the chest. He then shot himself in the temple with the same pistol.
Kritika was rushed to Jhansi Medical College in a critical condition. It was discovered that a part of the bullet had lodged in her spine. According to doctors, the lower part of her body is currently not functioning. Late at night, she was sent to AIIMS Bhopal for better treatment.
Approximately two hours before the incident, a video reel, compiled with old memories of the couple, was posted from a Facebook ID named 'Kritika Choubey'. In the 44-second reel, both are seen together in several places, with a caption that appears to read: "Today marks 7 years of our relationship. If you love truly, uphold it, do not betray." The reel has garnered a significant number of views. The police have not yet been able to ascertain who posted the reel.
