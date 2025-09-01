Horses Invade Railway Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Panic gripped the Railway Divisional Hospital, located near the army area in Jhansi, when two horses unexpectedly stormed the premises in the evening, after the OPD had closed and the crowd had thinned. Patients and their attendants, seated in the wards or on the grassy patches outside, watched in disbelief as the horses dashed past the emergency room, towards the radiology department and then the CMS office. The sound of horses' hooves on the tiled floor and the fear of them potentially causing harm created a sense of terror among patients and their relatives.