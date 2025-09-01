Horses Invade Railway Hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

While incidents of stray animals like bulls, dogs, buffaloes, and monkeys entering government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh are commonplace, a recent incident at the Railway Divisional Hospital in Jhansi has left everyone astonished.
On Friday, 29 August 2025, in the evening, two horses were seen galloping through the hospital premises, running from wards to the Chief Medical Superintendent's (CMS) office. A video of this unusual event went viral on social media, raising serious questions about the hospital's security arrangements.
Panic gripped the Railway Divisional Hospital, located near the army area in Jhansi, when two horses unexpectedly stormed the premises in the evening, after the OPD had closed and the crowd had thinned. Patients and their attendants, seated in the wards or on the grassy patches outside, watched in disbelief as the horses dashed past the emergency room, towards the radiology department and then the CMS office. The sound of horses' hooves on the tiled floor and the fear of them potentially causing harm created a sense of terror among patients and their relatives.
The situation worsened as the horses ran uncontrollably. Relatives of the patients immediately shut the ward gates to prevent the horses from entering. Meanwhile, the horses continued their run, eventually exiting through the open gate near the water cooler close to Ward Number Two (Male). A bystander captured this entire incident on their mobile phone, and the video is now rapidly spreading on social media.
The sudden intrusion of the horses into the hospital created an atmosphere of fear among patients and their attendants. Pregnant women, children, and elderly patients were particularly apprehensive about the possibility of being attacked. A patient's relative recounted, “The sound of the horses' hooves on the tiles was terrifying. If they had entered the ward, a major accident could have occurred.” Hospital staff also tried to drive away the horses, but the situation remained tense until the gates were secured.
The viral video shows the horses freely roaming the hospital corridors while staff and patients frantically shut doors in fear. Sharing the video, a user, Rohit, tagged the Railway Board Chairman, GM, and DRM, writing, “The railway hospital seems more like a veterinary clinic. Pregnant women, children, and the elderly are admitted here. They could be in danger from the animals.” The incident has drawn sharp criticism of the railway administration's negligence on social media.
UP Congress, sharing the video on its official X handle, termed it a ‘zoo model’. They wrote, ‘In Yogi Raj, roads were previously left to animals, now hospitals are in the same state.’ The Samajwadi Party also quipped, ‘Under the BJP government, there was terror of dogs, cats, snakes, bulls, and rats in hospitals; now horses have also started entering.’
Following the viral video, the railway administration offered a clarification. The CMS stated that a proposal to install railings to prevent stray animals from entering the hospital premises has been submitted. They are also considering arranging for a cattle catcher.
This is not the first instance of animals entering government hospitals in UP. Recently, a video went viral showing two bulls fighting near a hospital in Bareilly. An incident of a bull entering a primary health centre in Bahraich and chewing on papers also gained attention. These incidents highlight the shortcomings in the security and maintenance of government hospitals.