12-Year-Old Boy's Throat Slit, Genitals Mutilated Before Body Hidden in Haystack

12-year-old boy murdered in Jhansi!
12-year-old boy murdered in Jhansi: A heart-wrenching incident came to light in Pura village of Babina police station area in Jhansi district on Monday. A 12-year-old boy named Sahil was brutally murdered by slitting his throat. Marks of injury were also found on the child's private parts. The body was hidden in a straw-filled room on a farm, which was locked from the outside. When the child did not return home by evening, his family started searching for him. Upon reaching the farm, they found the room locked. When the door was opened with the key, the sight inside left the family in shock. Sahil's body was lying amidst the straw.
Sahil's uncle, Sundar Singh, said that his nephew was studying in the 7th class at Modern Public School in Babina. He did not go to school on Monday. Around 2 PM, he had gone from home to the farm to bring the buffaloes, but he did not return by late evening. When he didn't come back, his mother, Kanti Devi, became restless and went to the farm. Seeing the room locked, she became suspicious. She immediately informed other family members, and everyone gathered at the spot.
The family members brought another key from home and opened the room's lock, revealing a horrifying scene. Sahil's body was lying on the ground with deep wounds on his neck and private parts. A blood-stained sickle was found amidst the straw, which is suspected to be the murder weapon. The news of the incident spread throughout the village, and hundreds of people gathered at the scene. The mother, Kanti Devi, and father, Ranjeet Yadav, fainted upon seeing the body of their only son.
The child's father, Ranjeet Yadav, alleged that his brother Avtar Singh and sister-in-law Manju murdered his son due to a property dispute. It was reported that the two brothers had been in dispute over a threshing floor for six years, leading to a complete breakdown in communication. The father stated that his son was killed to exact revenge for that enmity.
Sahil was the only son of his parents. He has a younger sister, aged 10. His father, Ranjeet, works in a factory, while his mother, Kanti Devi, is a homemaker. The entire family is in deep mourning. A pall of gloom has descended upon the village, and everyone is asking the same question: how could a relative be so cruel?
Upon receiving information about the murder, SSP BBGTS Murthy, CO Sadar Areeba Noman, and a forensic team arrived at the scene. The police sealed the farm room and collected evidence. The SSP took detailed information from the deceased's father and ordered a post-mortem. Several revelations are expected after the post-mortem report, which is due on Tuesday.
Based on the father's complaint, the police have taken Sahil's uncle Avtar and aunt Manju into custody and begun questioning them. Officials stated that a team has been formed to investigate the matter from all angles to ascertain the real motive behind the murder.