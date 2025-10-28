12-Year-Old Boy's Throat Slit, Genitals Mutilated Before Body Hidden in Haystack

Sahil's uncle, Sundar Singh, said that his nephew was studying in the 7th class at Modern Public School in Babina. He did not go to school on Monday. Around 2 PM, he had gone from home to the farm to bring the buffaloes, but he did not return by late evening. When he didn't come back, his mother, Kanti Devi, became restless and went to the farm. Seeing the room locked, she became suspicious. She immediately informed other family members, and everyone gathered at the spot.