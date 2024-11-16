Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

Compensation to be Provided to the Families Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased newborns and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the seriously injured. The Chief Minister has also directed the administration to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Reaches Jhansi Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak reached Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where he met with the families of the deceased newborns. He has also ordered a probe into the incident.

#WATCH | UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak arrives at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi Last night, a massive fire outbreak at the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the medical college claimed the lives of 10 newborns. pic.twitter.com/r6nx4wvjVv— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024 What did Brijesh Pathak Say? Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that the death of the newborns is extremely unfortunate. We are trying to identify the bodies of the deceased newborns with the help of their families. The first investigation will be conducted at the administrative level, the second by the police, and the third by the magistrate.

Jhansi Update: Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inspected the neonatal ward of Jhansi Medical College, where a tragic fire claimed the lives of 10 newborns. He announced a two-tier investigation—by the administration and police. Compensation will be provided to the deceased… pic.twitter.com/kV1vCDLpnG — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024 He said that a fire safety audit was conducted in February, and a mock drill was also held in June. The investigation report will reveal how and why the incident occurred. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased newborns.