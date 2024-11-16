Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

Compensation to be Provided to the Families Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased newborns and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the seriously injured. The Chief Minister has also directed the administration to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the victims.
Deputy Chief Minister Reaches Jhansi Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak reached Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where he met with the families of the deceased newborns. He has also ordered a probe into the incident.
What did Brijesh Pathak Say? Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that the death of the newborns is extremely unfortunate. We are trying to identify the bodies of the deceased newborns with the help of their families. The first investigation will be conducted at the administrative level, the second by the police, and the third by the magistrate.
He said that a fire safety audit was conducted in February, and a mock drill was also held in June. The investigation report will reveal how and why the incident occurred. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased newborns.
What did Sachin Mahour Say? Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahour said that there were 54 children admitted to the NICU ward. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the oxygen concentrator. Efforts were made to put out the fire, but it spread rapidly due to the high oxygen content in the room. Many children were rescued, but 10 died. The injured children are undergoing treatment.