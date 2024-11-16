scriptJhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims | Latest News | Patrika News
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

Jhansi Hospital Fire: 10 newborns died in a tragic incident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi has announced immediate financial assistance to the families of the victims.

JhansiNov 16, 2024 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Jhansi Hospital Fire: A fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, claiming the lives of 10 newborns. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences over the incident. As soon as the news of the incident was received, the Chief Minister sent Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and Principal Secretary, Health, to the spot.

Compensation to be Provided to the Families

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased newborns and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the seriously injured. The Chief Minister has also directed the administration to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Reaches Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak reached Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where he met with the families of the deceased newborns. He has also ordered a probe into the incident.

What did Brijesh Pathak Say?

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that the death of the newborns is extremely unfortunate. We are trying to identify the bodies of the deceased newborns with the help of their families. The first investigation will be conducted at the administrative level, the second by the police, and the third by the magistrate.
He said that a fire safety audit was conducted in February, and a mock drill was also held in June. The investigation report will reveal how and why the incident occurred. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased newborns.

What did Sachin Mahour Say?

Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahour said that there were 54 children admitted to the NICU ward. Suddenly, a fire broke out in the oxygen concentrator. Efforts were made to put out the fire, but it spread rapidly due to the high oxygen content in the room. Many children were rescued, but 10 died. The injured children are undergoing treatment.

