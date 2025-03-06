Treasure found in train’s general coach, silver bars leave security forces stunned

90 Silver Bars Seized The Samata Express, which departed from Nagpur and was headed to Nizamuddin, arrived in Jhansi at 11 am on Wednesday. During a search operation in a general coach, two suspicious sacks and a bag were found hidden under a seat. Security personnel were astonished when they opened the sacks to find 90 silver bars. The bag contained a large quantity of anklets.

Silver Being Transported from Nagpur to Agra When the young man seated on the seat was asked to produce relevant documents, he could not. Subsequently, security personnel detained him. The Government Railway Police (GRP), in the presence of commercial tax officials, weighed the silver, which totalled 90.5 kilograms. The apprehended young man, Rahul, stated that he was transporting the silver from Nagpur to Agra.