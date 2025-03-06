scriptTreasure found in train’s general coach, silver bars leave security forces stunned | Latest News | Patrika News
Jhansi

Treasure found in train’s general coach, silver bars leave security forces stunned

A “white treasure” has been recovered from a general coach of the Samata Express train. Security personnel were shocked when they opened a sack found under a seat. The estimated value of the treasure is reported to be one crore rupees.

JhansiMar 06, 2025 / 12:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Train, Silver, khajana, RPF, Samta Express, Train
Ninety bars of silver, each weighing one kilogram, were found hidden under a seat in a general coach of the Samata Express at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The silver was discovered during a search operation. A young man has been detained for questioning. The silver was being transported from Nagpur to Agra.

90 Silver Bars Seized

The Samata Express, which departed from Nagpur and was headed to Nizamuddin, arrived in Jhansi at 11 am on Wednesday. During a search operation in a general coach, two suspicious sacks and a bag were found hidden under a seat. Security personnel were astonished when they opened the sacks to find 90 silver bars. The bag contained a large quantity of anklets.

Silver Being Transported from Nagpur to Agra

When the young man seated on the seat was asked to produce relevant documents, he could not. Subsequently, security personnel detained him. The Government Railway Police (GRP), in the presence of commercial tax officials, weighed the silver, which totalled 90.5 kilograms. The apprehended young man, Rahul, stated that he was transporting the silver from Nagpur to Agra.

