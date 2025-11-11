Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Couple Eats Noodles and Burgers, Films Reel at Restaurant, Then Boyfriend Shoots Girlfriend and Himself

The two were seen laughing while eating noodles, burgers, and French fries at a restaurant. They paid the bill of ₹604 and left. After this, the boyfriend and girlfriend continued their photoshoot.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jhansi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Jhansi

Photo Source: Kritika’s Facebook

A shocking incident occurred on Friday afternoon in front of Bundelkhand University in Jhansi. A young man named Manish Sahu shot his girlfriend of 7 years, Kritika Chaube. A few seconds later, he also shot himself, ending his life. Before this, both were seen sitting together at Havana Restaurant, where CCTV footage showed them laughing, talking, and making reels.

According to restaurant footage, the two spent about an hour and a half roaming the lobby. They took photos with the guard intermittently. They ordered noodles, burgers, and french fries for their meal, for which Manish paid a bill of Rs 604. They did not finish their food and got it packed. After this, they reached the front of the university on a bike.

They sat by the roadside talking, no one had any idea what was about to happen

Before the incident, the two sat by the roadside footpath for about an hour, talking. According to shopkeepers who witnessed the event, they would sometimes argue, and then laugh a little later. No one had any inkling that the situation could take such a dangerous turn. Suddenly, Manish pulled out a pistol and shot Kritika in the chest. The sound of the gunshot caused panic in the area. Immediately after, Manish shot himself.

Fragment of a bullet lodged in her spine, condition remains critical

Kritika, who was seriously injured in the incident, was first admitted to a hospital in Jhansi and later to a private hospital in Bhopal. According to the medical bulletin, a fragment of a bullet is lodged in her spine, which will be removed through surgery. Her condition remains extremely critical.

The boyfriend had come from afar, either marriage or death

Investigations have revealed that Manish and Kritika were in a relationship for a long time. However, a year ago, Manish got married under family pressure. Kritika did not accept this and distanced herself from him. Manish separated from his wife just two months after his marriage, and his family had also disowned him. He wanted to marry Kritika at any cost, while Kritika had ended the relationship and had even blocked Manish's number.

According to the police, Manish had come to Jhansi with a complete plan. His mind was fixated on only two outcomes: either Kritika would agree to marry him, or he would take her life. On November 9, under the pretext of meeting for the last time, he called Kritika and took her to the restaurant. When his attempts to persuade her failed, he shot her near the university gate, carrying out the incident.

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 02:14 pm

