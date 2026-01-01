1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Noida

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Other Regions; IMD Releases Latest Update

A rain alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other regions. The Meteorological Department has released the latest update. Know, how will the weather be in your district?

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

heavy rain alert from 1 2 3 4 and 5 january 2026 in these districts for continuous five days

Heavy Rain Alert (Image: AI)

Uttar Pradesh has welcomed the new year with severe cold. Dense fog has become a cause of trouble for people in most parts of the state, while cold winds have further increased the chill. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for extremely dense fog in most districts of Purvanchal on January 1. Meanwhile, rain is expected in many parts of Western Uttar Pradesh today.

Rain Alert in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, some districts in Western Uttar Pradesh may experience rain on January 1, 2026. Rain is possible in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the impact of fog is likely to continue in Eastern Uttar Pradesh until January 5.

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain Alert

According to the Meteorological Department, some areas in Uttarakhand may experience rain on January 1 and 2. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and snowfall in isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. Dense fog is expected to prevail in some parts of Uttarakhand from January 3 to January 5, according to the Meteorological Department.

How will the weather be in Delhi NCR?

According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is expected in North Delhi, West Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, along with surrounding areas, from January 1 to January 5.

Where will it rain from January 1 to 5?

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim from January 1 to January 5. Additionally, heavy rainfall may be witnessed in Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2, and 3.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

Rain Alert in UP

up news

UP News Hindi

up weather

UP Weather Forecast

uttar pradesh news

Uttarakhand

weather alert

Weather Alert in UP

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather news

weather report

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 02:39 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Other Regions; IMD Releases Latest Update

Big News

View All

Noida

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Weather News

Weather Update: What to Expect from November 6th to 9th? When Will Bone-Chilling Cold Arrive?

weather update 6th 7th 8th and 9th november 2025 no rain alert
National News

Western Disturbance Active Again, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
Noida

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Multiple Districts from October 28 to November 1

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
Noida

Weather Alert: Stormy rain alert for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October in these areas, know how the weather will be in UP

National News

Heavy Rain and Storms Alert Issued for Several States Until October 7

CG Weather Update: दो दिनों के भीतर 25.8 मिमी हुई औसत वर्षा, अब भी रुक-रुक कर बारिश जारी..(photo-patrika)
Noida
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.