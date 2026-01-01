Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Other Regions; IMD Releases Latest Update

Heavy Rain Alert (Image: AI)
Uttar Pradesh has welcomed the new year with severe cold. Dense fog has become a cause of trouble for people in most parts of the state, while cold winds have further increased the chill. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for extremely dense fog in most districts of Purvanchal on January 1. Meanwhile, rain is expected in many parts of Western Uttar Pradesh today.
According to the Meteorological Department, some districts in Western Uttar Pradesh may experience rain on January 1, 2026. Rain is possible in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the impact of fog is likely to continue in Eastern Uttar Pradesh until January 5.
According to the Meteorological Department, some areas in Uttarakhand may experience rain on January 1 and 2. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and snowfall in isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. Dense fog is expected to prevail in some parts of Uttarakhand from January 3 to January 5, according to the Meteorological Department.
According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog is expected in North Delhi, West Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, along with surrounding areas, from January 1 to January 5.
According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim from January 1 to January 5. Additionally, heavy rainfall may be witnessed in Tamil Nadu on January 1, 2, and 3.
