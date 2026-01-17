Noida: Fake Call Centre Busted

Fake call centre busted in Noida
Fake Call Centre: Police in Noida Sector-6, adjacent to the National Capital Region, have busted a call centre where the accused were engaged in an unethical business in a highly cunning manner. Police have arrested five accused from the spot and exposed the entire case. Police sources say that the landlord has also been brought under the purview of the investigation in this matter. This is to ascertain whether the landlord was aware of the accused's unethical business or not. This unethical business was being run from a house at number D-16 in Noida Sector-6. All the arrested accused are between 20-35 years of age.
Noida's Additional DCP, Shailav Goyal, stated that Noida Police received a secret tip-off that suspicious activities had been going on for a long time at house number D-16 in Sector-6. After gathering preliminary information, the police found the matter to be suspicious. Following this, the Noida Phase-1 police station conducted a raid on the spot, where a fraudulent racket was being operated under the guise of a call centre. Police arrested five accused from the spot. All these accused are between 20-35 years of age. They have been identified as Anuj, Rakesh Kumar, Shubham Saxena, Shahzad, and Manish Mandal. The kingpin of this gang is said to be Anuj, a resident of Bhangel.
According to Noida ADCP Shailav Goyal, the accused used to call ordinary people from the call centre. During this, the accused would pose as representatives of insurance companies, banks, or investment advisors and lure people with promises of huge profits. Subsequently, they would extort money ranging from five thousand to one lakh rupees from them under the pretext of investment. This money was deposited into different accounts. Police sources claim that the accused have so far defrauded 500 people by enticing them with early insurance policy payouts and substantial profits in real estate. Police have frozen four accounts so far, containing approximately 80 lakh rupees.
Noida police sources reported that during the raid, police recovered one laptop, 16 mobile phones, a printer machine, and 45 call data sheets from the spot. On the other hand, Noida ACP Swatantra Singh said that most of the arrested accused are graduates. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were preparing to shut down this call centre and abscond. The ACP stated that the landlord, from whom the accused had rented the house for 40,000 rupees per month, has also been included in the investigation of this case. The accused had set up the entire fraud operation in that very house.
The ACP informed that the investigation so far has also revealed that these accused have multiple complaints registered against them in various states. These cases have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). In preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that they always targeted people from states who could not frequently visit Noida. ACP Swatantra Singh said that all the accused are in police custody and their accounts are being investigated. If the amount of fraud is confirmed in these accounts, relief will be provided to the victims. Currently, intensive interrogation of the accused is ongoing.
