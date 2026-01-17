17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Noida

Noida: Fake Call Centre Busted

Fake Call Centre: In Noida Sector-6, adjacent to Delhi, the police have raided and exposed an immoral business. The accused had rented a house for this purpose for Rs 40,000 per month. The police have apprehended five accused from the spot.

2 min read

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Insurance real estate fraud Noida Police fake call center busted 5 arrested

Fake call centre busted in Noida

Fake Call Centre: Police in Noida Sector-6, adjacent to the National Capital Region, have busted a call centre where the accused were engaged in an unethical business in a highly cunning manner. Police have arrested five accused from the spot and exposed the entire case. Police sources say that the landlord has also been brought under the purview of the investigation in this matter. This is to ascertain whether the landlord was aware of the accused's unethical business or not. This unethical business was being run from a house at number D-16 in Noida Sector-6. All the arrested accused are between 20-35 years of age.

Now know how the 'unethical business' was being run

Noida's Additional DCP, Shailav Goyal, stated that Noida Police received a secret tip-off that suspicious activities had been going on for a long time at house number D-16 in Sector-6. After gathering preliminary information, the police found the matter to be suspicious. Following this, the Noida Phase-1 police station conducted a raid on the spot, where a fraudulent racket was being operated under the guise of a call centre. Police arrested five accused from the spot. All these accused are between 20-35 years of age. They have been identified as Anuj, Rakesh Kumar, Shubham Saxena, Shahzad, and Manish Mandal. The kingpin of this gang is said to be Anuj, a resident of Bhangel.

Accused used to commit fraud under the guise of a call centre

According to Noida ADCP Shailav Goyal, the accused used to call ordinary people from the call centre. During this, the accused would pose as representatives of insurance companies, banks, or investment advisors and lure people with promises of huge profits. Subsequently, they would extort money ranging from five thousand to one lakh rupees from them under the pretext of investment. This money was deposited into different accounts. Police sources claim that the accused have so far defrauded 500 people by enticing them with early insurance policy payouts and substantial profits in real estate. Police have frozen four accounts so far, containing approximately 80 lakh rupees.

What did the police find at the scene?

Noida police sources reported that during the raid, police recovered one laptop, 16 mobile phones, a printer machine, and 45 call data sheets from the spot. On the other hand, Noida ACP Swatantra Singh said that most of the arrested accused are graduates. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were preparing to shut down this call centre and abscond. The ACP stated that the landlord, from whom the accused had rented the house for 40,000 rupees per month, has also been included in the investigation of this case. The accused had set up the entire fraud operation in that very house.

Criminal complaints also registered previously

The ACP informed that the investigation so far has also revealed that these accused have multiple complaints registered against them in various states. These cases have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). In preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that they always targeted people from states who could not frequently visit Noida. ACP Swatantra Singh said that all the accused are in police custody and their accounts are being investigated. If the amount of fraud is confirmed in these accounts, relief will be provided to the victims. Currently, intensive interrogation of the accused is ongoing.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime

crime news

crimenews

Delhi News

up crime news

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 03:22 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / Noida: Fake Call Centre Busted

Big News

View All

Noida

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Other Regions; IMD Releases Latest Update

heavy rain alert from 1 2 3 4 and 5 january 2026 in these districts for continuous five days
Noida

Weather Update: What to Expect from November 6th to 9th? When Will Bone-Chilling Cold Arrive?

weather update 6th 7th 8th and 9th november 2025 no rain alert
National News

Western Disturbance Active Again, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
Noida

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Multiple Districts from October 28 to November 1

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
Noida

Weather Alert: Stormy rain alert for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October in these areas, know how the weather will be in UP

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.