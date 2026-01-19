Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 22-26 January; Fog to Clear Soon

Senior Meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh stated, "Due to the influence of the Western Disturbance, the drop in night temperatures observed over the past few days will stop. A partial cold wave condition persisted in the central parts of the state, particularly in Hardoi, Amethi, Ayodhya, and Barabanki, last night. However, the direction of winds has changed due to the Western Disturbance. In this scenario, temperatures in many areas may increase by up to four degrees in 24 to 48 hours."