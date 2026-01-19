19 January 2026,

Monday

Noida

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 22-26 January; Fog to Clear Soon

An alert for rain has been issued for January 22 to 26. Know which districts might experience rainfall. Also, from when is the fog expected to clear?

2 min read

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

heavy rain expected in these districts on january 22 23 24 25 26 know latest weather update

Heavy Rain Alert (Image: AI)

Life in Uttar Pradesh appears to be disrupted due to fog. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in the state may rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in some parts of Western Uttar Pradesh from January 22. Meanwhile, there was also drizzle in Gomtinagar late last night.

What did Senior Meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh say?

Senior Meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh stated, "Due to the influence of the Western Disturbance, the drop in night temperatures observed over the past few days will stop. A partial cold wave condition persisted in the central parts of the state, particularly in Hardoi, Amethi, Ayodhya, and Barabanki, last night. However, the direction of winds has changed due to the Western Disturbance. In this scenario, temperatures in many areas may increase by up to four degrees in 24 to 48 hours."

Rain Alert in UP

He further said that the fog is expected to clear after January 20. Following this, influenced by an upcoming active Western Disturbance, a spell of rain will commence in Western Uttar Pradesh from January 22. According to him, the chances of rain will persist for 1 to 2 days. Subsequently, from January 23 to 26, rain is possible in Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and surrounding areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand Weather Update

Regarding Uttarakhand, the Meteorological Department predicts a possibility of light to moderate rain in some places in Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh from January 22 to 26. The weather is expected to remain dry in the remaining districts of the state.

Delhi NCR Weather Update

In the Delhi NCR region, the Meteorological Department forecasts that fog may persist in North Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi, along with surrounding areas, on January 20. An alert for thunderstorms has been issued for Gurugram and Faridabad on January 23.

Updated on:

19 Jan 2026 11:38 am

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 11:37 am

