21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Noida

Weather Alert: Stormy Rain Expected in Several Districts from January 22-26

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in many states, including UP, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall will occur on January 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26.

2 min read

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

IMD Heavy rain alert (Image: Patrika)

A significant change in the weather is expected in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in several districts between January 22 and 26 due to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

When will the rain and snowfall period begin?

In Uttar Pradesh, relief from the cold has been felt with the receding cold wave. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain. According to the department, a new spell of rain will begin from Western Uttar Pradesh on January 22, which will reach the eastern districts on January 23.

Rainfall expected in these districts

The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in districts including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Badaun, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Hardoi.

According to the department, minimum temperatures may drop again by 2-4 degrees during January 24-25. Following this, another Western Disturbance will become active from January 26, leading to the possibility of rain in the state again.

It is noteworthy that minimum temperatures have increased in almost all districts of the state. On Tuesday, Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature at 7.1 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded 7.5, Najibabad 7.8, while Barabanki and Kanpur recorded 8 degrees. The minimum temperature in the capital Lucknow was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

When will it rain in Uttarakhand?

Meanwhile, heavy rain and snowfall have been warned for the hilly areas of Uttarakhand from January 22 to 27. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and the upper Himalayan region. An orange alert has been issued in this regard.

Rainfall expected in these states of the country

According to the IMD, widespread rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 22 to 26 due to the influence of the Western Disturbance. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain and snowfall in Kashmir Valley on January 22-23 and in Himachal on January 23, while light to moderate rain is forecast for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 22 and 24.

Additionally, scattered rain may occur in the northeastern states of Assam (Guwahati) and Meghalaya (Shillong), and in the island regions of Andaman and Nicobar (Port Blair) between January 20–23, after which the weather is expected to remain normal.

Reason for the change in weather

According to the Meteorological Department, this change is due to two consecutive active Western Disturbances. Western Disturbances alter wind direction, increase moisture, and create conditions for rain and snowfall.

How will the weather change?

Light to moderate rain in the plains
Heavy rain + snowfall in the mountains
Strong winds (30-50 km/h)
Fluctuations in temperature
Fog and reduced visibility

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures may rise by 3–5°C during the rain and drop by 2–4°C after the system passes.

21 Jan 2026 11:53 am

