Weather Alert: Stormy Rain Expected in Several Districts from January 22-26

According to the IMD, widespread rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from January 22 to 26 due to the influence of the Western Disturbance. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain and snowfall in Kashmir Valley on January 22-23 and in Himachal on January 23, while light to moderate rain is forecast for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 22 and 24.