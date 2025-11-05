Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Weather Update: What to Expect from November 6th to 9th? When Will Bone-Chilling Cold Arrive?

How will the weather be on November 6, 7, 8, and 9? Know what the Meteorological Department has predicted regarding rain in the coming days.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

weather update 6th 7th 8th and 9th november 2025 no rain alert

Weather (Image: AI)

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has released the latest weather update. Here's what the weather will be like from November 6 to November 9.

Clear Skies Expected

It is estimated that the weather in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will remain clear for the entire week starting November 5. According to the Meteorological Department, a circulation system in the upper levels of the atmosphere, in the form of a Western Disturbance, is present over North Pakistan and its surrounding areas. Additionally, another circulation system is located over Haryana and its surrounding regions.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update (November 6-9)

According to the Meteorological Department, no alert has been issued for rain in Uttar Pradesh from November 6 to November 9. The department predicts that the weather in Western Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will remain dry for the next four days.

Uttarakhand Weather Update (November 6-9)

As per the Meteorological Department, no rain alert has been issued for Uttarakhand from November 6 to November 9. The department anticipates dry weather across all districts of the state for the next four days.

Delhi NCR Weather Update (November 6-9)

Regarding Delhi NCR, the Meteorological Department has not issued any alert for rain for the next four days. The department forecasts clear weather in the coming days.

When Will the Biting Cold Begin?

However, according to meteorologists, severe cold is expected by the end of November this year. Experts believe that this year's winter could be colder than normal. The Meteorological Department has also strongly indicated a rapid drop in temperature in the coming days due to cold winds originating from the Himalayas.

