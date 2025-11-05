Weather Update: What to Expect from November 6th to 9th? When Will Bone-Chilling Cold Arrive?

Weather (Image: AI)
Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has released the latest weather update. Here's what the weather will be like from November 6 to November 9.
It is estimated that the weather in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will remain clear for the entire week starting November 5. According to the Meteorological Department, a circulation system in the upper levels of the atmosphere, in the form of a Western Disturbance, is present over North Pakistan and its surrounding areas. Additionally, another circulation system is located over Haryana and its surrounding regions.
According to the Meteorological Department, no alert has been issued for rain in Uttar Pradesh from November 6 to November 9. The department predicts that the weather in Western Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will remain dry for the next four days.
As per the Meteorological Department, no rain alert has been issued for Uttarakhand from November 6 to November 9. The department anticipates dry weather across all districts of the state for the next four days.
Regarding Delhi NCR, the Meteorological Department has not issued any alert for rain for the next four days. The department forecasts clear weather in the coming days.
However, according to meteorologists, severe cold is expected by the end of November this year. Experts believe that this year's winter could be colder than normal. The Meteorological Department has also strongly indicated a rapid drop in temperature in the coming days due to cold winds originating from the Himalayas.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Weather News