Western Disturbance Active Again, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8

On November 5, the sky will be mainly clear with fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be between 29-31°C and 16-18°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be 1-3°C above normal, while the maximum temperature will be around normal. Wind speed will gradually increase from the southeast to 15 kmph in the afternoon. During the evening and night, wind speed from the northwest will be less than 10 kmph.