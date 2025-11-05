Western Disturbance Active Again, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant change in weather patterns. According to the department, a Western Disturbance is expected to become active in the Himalayan region, leading to the possibility of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and South India. An alert has been issued for these areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8. The IMD anticipates dry weather in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the IMD, the Western Disturbance, which is expected to become active in the mountains from Monday, may affect several parts of Uttar Pradesh. This could lead to cloud cover until November 5. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also possible in some areas. Due to snowfall in the mountains, temperatures are likely to increase in areas bordering Uttarakhand.
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and snowfall in several parts of Uttarakhand due to the activation of the Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region. Rain is expected in many areas of Uttarakhand on November 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.
Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in some parts of Northeast India, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, on November 4 and 5.
Rain with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on November 4. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Konkan and Goa on November 5 and 6, and in Madhya Maharashtra between November 4 and 7.
Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected at most/many places in Tamil Nadu between November 4 and 6, with heavy rainfall possible at isolated places. Winds of 30-40 kmph are also predicted.
Delhi is expected to have clear skies for most of November 4, with fog and mist likely in the evening. The maximum temperature is predicted to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are expected to be predominantly from the southeast at 15 kmph during the afternoon. Wind speed from the southeast will decrease to below 10 kmph in the evening and night.
On November 5, the sky will be mainly clear with fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be between 29-31°C and 16-18°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be 1-3°C above normal, while the maximum temperature will be around normal. Wind speed will gradually increase from the southeast to 15 kmph in the afternoon. During the evening and night, wind speed from the northwest will be less than 10 kmph.
The IMD has forecast strong waves and storms in the Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea from November 4 to 8. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
