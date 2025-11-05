Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Noida

Western Disturbance Active Again, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8

Weather Forecast: Due to the activation of a Western Disturbance in the country, snowfall and rain are expected in many areas of the Himalayan region. Due to snowfall in Uttarakhand, the cold is likely to increase in many parts of UP. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand may experience rain accompanied by snowfall on November 5, 6, 7, and 8.

2 min read
Google source verification

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant change in weather patterns. According to the department, a Western Disturbance is expected to become active in the Himalayan region, leading to the possibility of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and South India. An alert has been issued for these areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8. The IMD anticipates dry weather in Uttar Pradesh.

Weather in Uttar Pradesh

According to the IMD, the Western Disturbance, which is expected to become active in the mountains from Monday, may affect several parts of Uttar Pradesh. This could lead to cloud cover until November 5. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also possible in some areas. Due to snowfall in the mountains, temperatures are likely to increase in areas bordering Uttarakhand.

Weather in Uttarakhand: Know When it Will Rain

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and snowfall in several parts of Uttarakhand due to the activation of the Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region. Rain is expected in many areas of Uttarakhand on November 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Weather in Northeast India

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in some parts of Northeast India, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, on November 4 and 5.

Weather in Central and West India

Rain with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on November 4. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Konkan and Goa on November 5 and 6, and in Madhya Maharashtra between November 4 and 7.

Weather in South India

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected at most/many places in Tamil Nadu between November 4 and 6, with heavy rainfall possible at isolated places. Winds of 30-40 kmph are also predicted.

Weather in Delhi

Delhi is expected to have clear skies for most of November 4, with fog and mist likely in the evening. The maximum temperature is predicted to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are expected to be predominantly from the southeast at 15 kmph during the afternoon. Wind speed from the southeast will decrease to below 10 kmph in the evening and night.

On November 5, the sky will be mainly clear with fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be between 29-31°C and 16-18°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be 1-3°C above normal, while the maximum temperature will be around normal. Wind speed will gradually increase from the southeast to 15 kmph in the afternoon. During the evening and night, wind speed from the northwest will be less than 10 kmph.

Warning to Fishermen

The IMD has forecast strong waves and storms in the Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea from November 4 to 8. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 09:04 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / Western Disturbance Active Again, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for These Areas on November 5, 6, 7, and 8

Big News

View All

Noida

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Multiple Districts from October 28 to November 1

climate change rain, Cloudburst, drizzle, flooding, heavy rain, Heavy Showers, hydro-meteorology rain, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, Monsoon Update, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, rainfall, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Thunderstorm, training for rain safety, weather, weather education, weather Google training, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, wet weather
Noida

Weather Alert: Stormy rain alert for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October in these areas, know how the weather will be in UP

National News

Heavy Rain and Storms Alert Issued for Several States Until October 7

CG Weather Update: दो दिनों के भीतर 25.8 मिमी हुई औसत वर्षा, अब भी रुक-रुक कर बारिश जारी..(photo-patrika)
Noida

IAS Medha Roopam: First Woman DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Reshaping History

IAS Medha Roopam: Who is IAS Medha Roopam?
Noida

Earthquake tremors rattle Delhi-NCR, panic grips residents

Earthquake
Noida
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.