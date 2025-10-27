Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Multiple Districts from October 28 to November 1

The weather department has once again forecast heavy rainfall across the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is rapidly moving in the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 28. This will lead to heavy rainfall.
The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in several states, including Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. According to the weather department, UP is likely to experience rain on October 27, 29, 30, 31, and November 1. The weather department stated that thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected in eastern UP, while the weather in western Uttar Pradesh will remain dry.
According to the weather department, cloud movement is expected in several districts, including Ballia and Lucknow, from October 28 to November 1. Scattered showers may also occur. During this period, winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km/h. It is worth noting that last month's rainfall created flood-like situations in many districts of UP, including Mathura and Noida.
As per the IMD, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall from October 27 to 30, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could see heavy showers from October 27 to 29. Telangana and Karnataka are likely to experience very heavy rainfall on October 28. There is also an alert for lightning strikes during this period.
The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from October 27 to 31. During this period, winds may blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.
There is a possibility of rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between October 27 and 31. The weather department has issued a forecast regarding this.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong waves and storms in the Arabian Sea, Kerala, the Bay of Bengal, and Gujarat from October 13 to 17. An alert has been issued in this regard, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
