Weather Alert: Stormy rain alert for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October in these areas, know how the weather will be in UP

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country. With the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, the activities of the Northeast Monsoon have intensified. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry over the next 7 days. Along with this, the weather in UP will also change. There is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in many districts of UP.