Weather Alert: Stormy rain alert for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October in these areas, know how the weather will be in UP

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country. Now, due to the activation of the Northeast Monsoon, the Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kerala.

2 min read

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country. With the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, the activities of the Northeast Monsoon have intensified. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry over the next 7 days. Along with this, the weather in UP will also change. There is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in many districts of UP.

Weather to turn cold in UP due to Northwesterly winds

The Meteorological Department has predicted a significant change in the weather of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain completely dry in the western and eastern parts of UP from October 17 to 20. Light northwesterly winds blowing in the state have led to a continuous drop in temperature over the past few days. This will result in colder nights compared to the day. There is also a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some places.

Rain Alert in South India

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on October 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22. Specifically, Kerala and Karnataka will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 17. There is also a possibility of lightning during this period.

Hot Winds Alert in Delhi NCR

There has been no significant change in the temperature in Delhi and NCR in the last 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi have remained around 30 to 32°C and 17 to 18°C, respectively. Due to strong winds, the weather is expected to remain clear for now.

Warning to Fishermen

The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong waves and storms in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from October 16 to 21. In view of this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Published on:

17 Oct 2025 03:43 pm

Weather Alert: Stormy rain alert for 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 October in these areas, know how the weather will be in UP

