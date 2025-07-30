IAS Medha Roopam: First Woman DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Reshaping History

A historic moment was witnessed in the administrative history of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, as a woman officer took charge as the District Magistrate (DM) for the first time. This is the first time since the district's formation in 1997 that a woman IAS officer has been given command of the district.
Medha Roopam, a 2014 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as DM at the Collectorate in Surajpur on Wednesday. This change is being seen as a new chapter for Gautam Buddh Nagar from an administrative perspective. Medha Roopam has previously done commendable work in Greater Noida. The Yogi government, considering her work style, leadership, capabilities, and prior experience, has entrusted her with this significant responsibility.
Medha Roopam, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has a rich administrative experience. She is known as a quick and efficient officer. Previously, she served as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida Development Authority for about a year. During her tenure from February 2023 to June 2024 in the Greater Noida Development Authority, she took significant initiatives in several key areas, including industrial development, sanitation, financial management, and expansion of sports facilities.
Her work style reflects transparency, proactiveness, and innovation. Initiatives launched by her include the allocation of industrial plots in the Integrated Industrial Township, the construction of pink toilets, improvement of the city's sanitation system, and the development of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex as a centre of excellence. These works have established her as a proactive and public welfare-oriented officer.
Medha Roopam is originally from Agra. Her father, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, is a senior IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, currently serving as the Chief Election Commissioner of India. Ms Rupam's early education was in Kerala, and she has a keen interest in sports. She is a national-level shooter, reflecting the multifaceted nature of her personality. After joining the administrative services, Ms Rupam began her career as an Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly. Subsequently, she served as the District Magistrate of Hapur and recently held the responsibility of Kasganj district.
The former DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mr Manish Kumar Verma, has been transferred and appointed as the District Magistrate of Prayagraj. He had been holding the district's responsibility since February 2023, and during his approximately two-and-a-half-year tenure, several instances of public hearings, administrative accountability, and anti-corruption actions were witnessed. He was appreciated for his direct interaction with the public and his style of quick problem-solving.