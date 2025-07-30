IAS Medha Roopam: First Woman DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Reshaping History

Medha Roopam is originally from Agra. Her father, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, is a senior IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, currently serving as the Chief Election Commissioner of India. Ms Rupam's early education was in Kerala, and she has a keen interest in sports. She is a national-level shooter, reflecting the multifaceted nature of her personality. After joining the administrative services, Ms Rupam began her career as an Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly. Subsequently, she served as the District Magistrate of Hapur and recently held the responsibility of Kasganj district.