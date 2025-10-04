Heavy Rain and Storms Alert Issued for Several States Until October 7

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say that people in Delhi-NCR are currently troubled by humidity and heat. A significant increase in maximum and minimum temperatures has been observed here. However, the weather has changed its course again. Due to this, the weather in Delhi-NCR will remain erratic until October 7. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain accompanied by storms. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for this. As for October 4, the skies in Delhi-NCR may be cloudy, but the possibility of rain is negligible.