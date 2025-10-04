Heavy Rain and Storms Alert Issued for Several States Until October 7

Weather Alert (Representative Image)
Weather Warning: The monsoon is once again active across North India, including Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, for the next four days – October 4, 5, 6, and 7. There is also a possibility of strong winds and storms during this period. The Meteorological Department states that this could be the last rainfall of the monsoon before it recedes. However, this cannot be confirmed definitively as the seasonal patterns have been changing frequently this year.
Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say that people in Delhi-NCR are currently troubled by humidity and heat. A significant increase in maximum and minimum temperatures has been observed here. However, the weather has changed its course again. Due to this, the weather in Delhi-NCR will remain erratic until October 7. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain accompanied by storms. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for this. As for October 4, the skies in Delhi-NCR may be cloudy, but the possibility of rain is negligible.
Regarding Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has warned of continued rain until October 6. The department states that due to a new Western Disturbance, a heavy rain and storm alert has been issued for Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of Rajasthan on October 5 and 6. According to senior meteorologist Dr. Atul Singh, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active across North India from October 4. This makes heavy rainfall highly probable in northern states, including Rajasthan.
Meteorologists say that under the current weather system, a deep depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of West Bengal until the morning of October 6. According to IMD, districts like North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal, and Purulia in South Bengal, may experience rain. A warning has been issued for West Bengal in this regard. Additionally, heavy snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Saturday, October 4, there is a possibility of thundershowers in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some other locations. Thunder showers accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed of 30-40 km per hour) are also anticipated. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Basti, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Prior to this, on October 3, light to moderate rain was recorded in some places across both meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, thundershowers and strong winds were also registered in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Meteorologists expect a gradual decrease of 2 or 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next two days, followed by a slight increase. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain the same.
