Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Noida

Heavy Rain and Storms Alert Issued for Several States Until October 7

Weather Warning: The Meteorological Department has once again issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the active monsoon. Along with this, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms.

2 min read

Noida

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Monsoon Weather warning very heavy rain thunderstorms on 4-5-6-7 October IMD alert

Weather Alert (Representative Image)

Weather Warning: The monsoon is once again active across North India, including Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, for the next four days – October 4, 5, 6, and 7. There is also a possibility of strong winds and storms during this period. The Meteorological Department states that this could be the last rainfall of the monsoon before it recedes. However, this cannot be confirmed definitively as the seasonal patterns have been changing frequently this year.

What will the weather be like in Delhi-NCR?

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say that people in Delhi-NCR are currently troubled by humidity and heat. A significant increase in maximum and minimum temperatures has been observed here. However, the weather has changed its course again. Due to this, the weather in Delhi-NCR will remain erratic until October 7. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain accompanied by storms. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for this. As for October 4, the skies in Delhi-NCR may be cloudy, but the possibility of rain is negligible.

Heavy Rain Warning Again in Rajasthan

Regarding Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has warned of continued rain until October 6. The department states that due to a new Western Disturbance, a heavy rain and storm alert has been issued for Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of Rajasthan on October 5 and 6. According to senior meteorologist Dr. Atul Singh, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active across North India from October 4. This makes heavy rainfall highly probable in northern states, including Rajasthan.

Deep Depression Formed Over Bay of Bengal

Meteorologists say that under the current weather system, a deep depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of West Bengal until the morning of October 6. According to IMD, districts like North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal, and Purulia in South Bengal, may experience rain. A warning has been issued for West Bengal in this regard. Additionally, heavy snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy Rain Expected in These Districts of UP Today

On Saturday, October 4, there is a possibility of thundershowers in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some other locations. Thunder showers accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed of 30-40 km per hour) are also anticipated. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Basti, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to this, on October 3, light to moderate rain was recorded in some places across both meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, thundershowers and strong winds were also registered in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Meteorologists expect a gradual decrease of 2 or 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next two days, followed by a slight increase. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain the same.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Weather Alert in UP

Weather Forecast

weather report

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 01:38 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / Heavy Rain and Storms Alert Issued for Several States Until October 7

Big News

View All

Noida

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

IAS Medha Roopam: First Woman DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Reshaping History

IAS Medha Roopam: Who is IAS Medha Roopam?
Noida

Earthquake tremors rattle Delhi-NCR, panic grips residents

Earthquake
Noida

Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Chemical Company

Massive fire breaks out at chemical company in Noida PC: IANS
UP News

Modern Police Station, Green Zone, and Theme Park Planned for Noida Airport

Board Baithak
News Bulletin

Lost Son Found After 10 Years: Identification Through Scar

Noida police
UP News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.