Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

Rain Alert: The meteorological department has issued a fresh warning for rain, storm, and gusty winds on the morning of 15 March, amidst rising temperatures. Let’s find out what the weather will be like on 15, 16, and 17 March.

GondaMar 15, 2025 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

Rains Alert

आंधी तूफान की सांकेतिक फोटो

Rains Alert: The summer season has begun, and temperatures are steadily rising. On Saturday morning, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) issued a fresh update, once again issuing an alert for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh. There is a possibility of a change in weather from this evening onwards. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while an orange alert has been issued for western Uttar Pradesh.
Rains Alert, Weather Today Update: Temperatures are continuously rising in Uttar Pradesh. The heat feels like April, even though it’s still March. Temperatures in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have crossed 36°C. Jhansi was the hottest city in Uttar Pradesh, recording a maximum temperature of 39.5°C. Amidst the scorching heat, the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of light showers in some districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest update from the meteorological department, light showers are possible in many districts of the state on 15, 16, and 17 March. There is also a possibility of lightning with thunder during this period.

Maximum and Minimum Temperatures in UP on 15 March

UP Weather Today: Uttar Pradesh’s weather has changed rapidly. The temperature in many districts has risen above 36 degrees. According to meteorologists, the maximum temperature in many districts of the state may fall by 2 to 3°C in the next 48 hours. However, there is no possibility of any change in the minimum temperature in the next five days.

Possibility of Rain in 40 Districts of the State

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected in 40 districts of the state for the next three days, i.e., 15, 16, and 17 March. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in some places. These include Jhansi, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Kanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Budaun, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Bareilly, Rampur and Amroha, where light rain with thunder and lightning is possible. From 15 to 17 March, light rain is also expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh districts including Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Barabanki and surrounding areas. Lightning is also possible in some places during this period.

News / UP News / Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

