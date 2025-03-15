Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

Rains Alert, Weather Today Update: Temperatures are continuously rising in Uttar Pradesh. The heat feels like April, even though it’s still March. Temperatures in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have crossed 36°C. Jhansi was the hottest city in Uttar Pradesh, recording a maximum temperature of 39.5°C. Amidst the scorching heat, the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of light showers in some districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest update from the meteorological department, light showers are possible in many districts of the state on 15, 16, and 17 March. There is also a possibility of lightning with thunder during this period.

Maximum and Minimum Temperatures in UP on 15 March UP Weather Today: Uttar Pradesh’s weather has changed rapidly. The temperature in many districts has risen above 36 degrees. According to meteorologists, the maximum temperature in many districts of the state may fall by 2 to 3°C in the next 48 hours. However, there is no possibility of any change in the minimum temperature in the next five days.