New Six-Lane Highway for UP to Ease Travel from Gonda-Balrampur to Ayodhya

The design for the Ayodhya–Gonda–Balrampur six-lane highway has been prepared and sent to the ministry. Construction will begin very soon, making the journey from Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, and the Nepal border to Ayodhya faster and easier.

Gonda

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 23, 2026

Relief is on the way for the people of Devi Patan Mandal. The blueprint for the much-awaited six-lane national highway connecting Ayodhya to Gonda and Balrampur has been prepared. Its map has been sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Work on this major project is expected to begin as soon as approval is granted.

The total length of the proposed Ayodhya–Gonda–Balrampur six-lane national highway will be approximately 65 kilometres. About eight kilometres of this will fall under the Ayodhya Ring Road. This route will connect to the Ayodhya Ring Road being built in the Nawabganj area. Following this, a new 57-kilometre-long six-lane highway will pass through Gonda to Balrampur.

According to the design, the road will extend from the southern part of the old Gonda–Nawabganj road and connect to the proposed ring road in Gonda city. After this, it will cross the old Gonda–Nawabganj road and proceed northwards. It will then turn west, crossing the old Gonda–Balrampur route. Further ahead, there is a proposal to connect it to the Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway. Once this route is built, the distance from Ayodhya to Gonda will be approximately 35 kilometres, and from Gonda to Balrampur, it will be about 22 kilometres.

People from Nepal Will Also Find it Easier to Reach Ayodhya

This will greatly facilitate travel to Ayodhya for people from Balrampur, Shravasti, and areas connected to the Nepal border. It is expected to boost tourism, trade, and transportation. It is noteworthy that in 2018, a two-lane road approximately 43 kilometres long was constructed in the Balrampur area. Since then, it has not been repaired, despite around ten thousand vehicles and approximately one lakh people travelling on this route daily. In the same year, this road was granted the status of a national highway, after which demands to widen it began to surface.

Approval Received After Ram Mandir Consecration

In 2023, a proposal was sent to make the Gonda–Balrampur–Ayodhya route a four-lane highway. However, it was not approved, citing insufficient traffic pressure. In January 2024, considering the potential increase in investment and movement in the region following the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the plan was revised.

Highway to Pass Through Fields, 600 Hectares of Land to be Acquired

The proposed six-lane highway will now pass through agricultural fields, reducing pressure on existing roads. Land measuring approximately 90 metres in width will be acquired for the about 25-metre-wide road, and the acquisition of around 600 hectares of land is proposed. According to officials from the Ayodhya NH Division, construction work will commence as soon as approval is received from the ministry.

