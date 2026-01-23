New Six-Lane Highway for UP to Ease Travel from Gonda-Balrampur to Ayodhya

According to the design, the road will extend from the southern part of the old Gonda–Nawabganj road and connect to the proposed ring road in Gonda city. After this, it will cross the old Gonda–Nawabganj road and proceed northwards. It will then turn west, crossing the old Gonda–Balrampur route. Further ahead, there is a proposal to connect it to the Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway. Once this route is built, the distance from Ayodhya to Gonda will be approximately 35 kilometres, and from Gonda to Balrampur, it will be about 22 kilometres.