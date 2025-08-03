Gonda Road Accident: 11 Dead, 4 Rescued After SUV Plunges into Canal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Gonda district. The Chief Minister has directed that ₹5 lakh each in financial assistance be given to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in this accident. A statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office said that orders have been given to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The district administration is in contact with the affected families and providing all possible assistance. CM Yogi has instructed a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident, to take strong action, and to take effective steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.