Gonda Road Accident: 11 Dead, 4 Rescued After SUV Plunges into Canal

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. Prahalad Gupta, a resident of Sihagaon, Motiganj police station area, along with his family and relatives, were travelling in a Bolero vehicle to visit the Prithvinath temple. There were 15 people in the vehicle.
While the vehicle was passing through the Parasray-Alawal Devaria road in Gonda district, near Rehera village, it suddenly veered off control near the Sarayu canal bridge and plunged into the canal. Due to the strong current and depth, those in the vehicle did not have a chance to react. Chaos ensued at the scene. As soon as the police and administration received information, a rescue operation was launched.
Itiyathok police station chief, KG Rao, confirmed that 11 bodies have been recovered from the canal, while four people in the Bolero were rescued. This accident has not only extinguished the lives of many in a single family but has also cast a deep shadow of grief over the entire region. The administration is currently investigating and trying to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, stated that the Gonda district's Itiyathok police station received information about a Bolero vehicle that had overturned in a canal. Upon receiving the information, local villagers and the local police immediately arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. A total of 15 people were in the Bolero. 11 people died, including children and women. During the rescue operation, the driver and three children were safely rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent to the district hospital mortuary.
Following this unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister's Office instructed all senior officials to reach the scene and carry out rescue operations. Instructions were given to provide immediate medical facilities through the CMO. The SDRF team has reached the spot. The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. The SP stated that all senior police and administrative officials are present at the scene and that law and order is maintained.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Gonda district. The Chief Minister has directed that ₹5 lakh each in financial assistance be given to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in this accident. A statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office said that orders have been given to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The district administration is in contact with the affected families and providing all possible assistance. CM Yogi has instructed a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident, to take strong action, and to take effective steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.