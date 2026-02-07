Midnight Tragedy in Canal: Glowing Car Reveals Three Lifeless Bodies in Water

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was first realised when a loud noise was heard from above the bridge in Badi Nagar. Some people rushed to the spot and saw a light glowing in the canal water. This confirmed that a vehicle had indeed lost control and fallen into the canal. Patherota police were immediately informed. The situation appeared suspicious to the police who arrived at the scene, prompting them to call the SDRF for a rescue operation. After nearly two hours of effort, a grey-coloured car was retrieved from the canal. However, the sight inside left the police and local residents stunned.