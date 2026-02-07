Midnight Tragedy in Canal: Glowing Car Reveals Three Lifeless Bodies in Water

Car Breaks Canal Railing in Pathrota, Falls into Water, Three Dead (Photo Source- Patrika Input)
Tragic Accident: A horrific road accident on the Itarsi-Patherota road in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh late on Friday night has sent shockwaves across the region. A speeding car lost control and plunged into the deep waters of the Patherota canal, breaking through its railing. Three young men travelling in the car died on the spot in this ghastly accident.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident was first realised when a loud noise was heard from above the bridge in Badi Nagar. Some people rushed to the spot and saw a light glowing in the canal water. This confirmed that a vehicle had indeed lost control and fallen into the canal. Patherota police were immediately informed. The situation appeared suspicious to the police who arrived at the scene, prompting them to call the SDRF for a rescue operation. After nearly two hours of effort, a grey-coloured car was retrieved from the canal. However, the sight inside left the police and local residents stunned.
It is reported that the speeding car, coming from the direction of Itarsi, suddenly lost control, broke through the bridge railing, and fell directly into the canal. After about two hours of effort, when the SDRF team from Narmadapuram retrieved the car and opened its doors, the scene inside was heart-wrenching. All three young men inside the car had died.
Amrita Dixit, the platoon commander of the SDRF, stated, "The three youths must have struggled immensely to escape after falling into the canal. Marks of attempts to break the glass were also found, but possibly due to the immense water pressure, they were unsuccessful."
Currently, the identities and residences of the deceased are being officially confirmed. However, a PAN card found in the pocket of one of the youths recovered from the car bears the name Lucky Patel and indicates Itarsi as his address. The bodies have been transported to the district hospital by ambulance. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted after the bodies are identified. Sanjeev Kumar Pawar, the Patherota Station House Officer, stated that the car has been recovered from the canal and further action is underway.
Big NewsView All
Narmadapuram
Madhya Pradesh
Trending