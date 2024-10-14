scriptMan arrested near Trump rally in California’s Coachella with loaded firearm; charged with illegal possession | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

Man arrested near Trump rally in California’s Coachella with loaded firearm; charged with illegal possession

The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally, according to police.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A Nevada man was arrested near former President Donald Trump’s rally in California’s Coachella on Saturday after deputies recovered a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine in his vehicle, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday.
Suspect Intercepted at Checkpoint
The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally, according to police.

“We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco, said, adding that Miller was plotting to kill Trump.
Fake Press Passes Found
The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was not just armed with guns but also false press and VIP passes when apprehended by authorities. Miller was driving a black SUV that was stopped at a security checkpoint outside Trump’s rally.
Charges and Bail Details
Miller has been charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition and was released on a USD 5,000 bail later that day. Police said Miller is believed to be a member of a right-wing anti-government organization.
No Impact on Trump’s Safety
“The incident did not impact the safety of former president Trump or attendees of the event,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. The US Attorney’s Office, US Secret Service, and FBI issued a joint federal statement regarding the incident.
“The US Attorney’s Office, US Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night’s events,” the statement added.

Security at the Event Heightened
Security heightened at the rally, with media members and VIP ticket holders routed through multiple intersections where state and local law enforcement conducted thorough vehicle searches, including K-9 units.
Previous Assassination Attempts
Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In September, another man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump after Secret Service agents discovered him hiding with a rifle near Trump’s Palm Beach golf course. He has since pleaded not guilty.
(With ANI inputs)

News / News Bulletin / Man arrested near Trump rally in California’s Coachella with loaded firearm; charged with illegal possession

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

National News

Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

in 4 hours

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

National News

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

in 3 hours

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

National News

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

Special

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

in 4 hours

Latest News Bulletin

Engaged Daughter Flees with Boyfriend After Drugging Family with Parathas

News Bulletin

Engaged Daughter Flees with Boyfriend After Drugging Family with Parathas

11 hours ago

Murder: Fled to Punjab After Shooting, Caught on Return

News Bulletin

Murder: Fled to Punjab After Shooting, Caught on Return

22 hours ago

There is no space for two and four wheeler vehicle parking in the city, people have taken over

News Bulletin

There is no space for two and four wheeler vehicle parking in the city, people have taken over

22 hours ago

Gorakhpur News: CM Yogi Did Special Worship of Shrinath Ji

News Bulletin

Gorakhpur News: CM Yogi Did Special Worship of Shrinath Ji

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.