Man arrested near Trump rally in California’s Coachella with loaded firearm; charged with illegal possession

Suspect Intercepted at Checkpoint

The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally, according to police. “We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco, said, adding that Miller was plotting to kill Trump.

Fake Press Passes Found

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was not just armed with guns but also false press and VIP passes when apprehended by authorities. Miller was driving a black SUV that was stopped at a security checkpoint outside Trump’s rally.

Charges and Bail Details

Miller has been charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition and was released on a USD 5,000 bail later that day. Police said Miller is believed to be a member of a right-wing anti-government organization.

No Impact on Trump’s Safety

“The incident did not impact the safety of former president Trump or attendees of the event,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. The US Attorney’s Office, US Secret Service, and FBI issued a joint federal statement regarding the incident.

“The US Attorney’s Office, US Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night’s events,” the statement added. Security at the Event Heightened

Security heightened at the rally, with media members and VIP ticket holders routed through multiple intersections where state and local law enforcement conducted thorough vehicle searches, including K-9 units.

Previous Assassination Attempts

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In September, another man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump after Secret Service agents discovered him hiding with a rifle near Trump’s Palm Beach golf course. He has since pleaded not guilty.

(With ANI inputs)