Roads Accident in Rajasthan: 790 Deaths and Over 1500 Accidents in Two Months

Road accidents are continuously increasing in Rajasthan. In September, 354 deaths occurred in 790 accidents. In October, 436 people lost their lives in 764 accidents. The highest number of accidents occurred in Dausa, Nagaur, Barmer, Dungarpur, and Sri Ganganagar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Rajasthan road accident

Rajasthan Road Accident Data (Patrika Photo)

Rajasthan Road Accident: Jaipur: Speed is no longer reaching destinations on Rajasthan's roads. It is stopping many lives midway. A worrying increase in the number of road accidents and deaths has been recorded in the two months of September and October.

It is to be noted that while 354 people lost their lives in 790 accidents in September, this figure increased to 764 accidents and 436 deaths in October. Dausa, Nagaur, Barmer, Dungarpur, and Sri Ganganagar districts recorded the highest number of accidents and deaths. In Jaipur, six accidents occurred in October, in which eight people died.

District, Accidents and Deaths in September - Accidents and Deaths in October

















































































































































































































































































DistrictAccidents in SeptemberDeaths in SeptemberAccidents in OctoberDeaths in October
Ajmer2332
Alwar5733
Banswara22132314
Baran255205
Barmer25114325
Bharatpur1862410
Bhilwara13181115
Balotra1338
Bikaner17112316
Bundi1443019
Chittorgarh121000
Churu35114115
Dausa78357433
Dholpur2082710
Dungarpur28143519
Hanumangarh25112713
Jhunjhunu9574
Jodhpur3433
Jaipur2326812138
Jaisalmer1261832
Jalore2235
Jhalawar1122614
Karauli15986
Kota2337
Nagaur54186221
Pali781316
Pratapgarh2322
Rajsamand3330
Sawai Madhopur16102015
Sikar43163910
Sirohi114107
Sri Ganganagar20103221
Tonk18121614
Udaipur45234122
Phalodi2244
Salumber125138
Kotputli-Behror22112516

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 01:21 pm

