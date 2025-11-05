Roads Accident in Rajasthan: 790 Deaths and Over 1500 Accidents in Two Months

Rajasthan Road Accident Data (Patrika Photo)
Rajasthan Road Accident: Jaipur: Speed is no longer reaching destinations on Rajasthan's roads. It is stopping many lives midway. A worrying increase in the number of road accidents and deaths has been recorded in the two months of September and October.
It is to be noted that while 354 people lost their lives in 790 accidents in September, this figure increased to 764 accidents and 436 deaths in October. Dausa, Nagaur, Barmer, Dungarpur, and Sri Ganganagar districts recorded the highest number of accidents and deaths. In Jaipur, six accidents occurred in October, in which eight people died.
|District
|Accidents in September
|Deaths in September
|Accidents in October
|Deaths in October
|Ajmer
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Alwar
|5
|7
|3
|3
|Banswara
|22
|13
|23
|14
|Baran
|25
|5
|20
|5
|Barmer
|25
|11
|43
|25
|Bharatpur
|18
|6
|24
|10
|Bhilwara
|13
|18
|11
|15
|Balotra
|1
|3
|3
|8
|Bikaner
|17
|11
|23
|16
|Bundi
|14
|4
|30
|19
|Chittorgarh
|12
|10
|0
|0
|Churu
|35
|11
|41
|15
|Dausa
|78
|35
|74
|33
|Dholpur
|20
|8
|27
|10
|Dungarpur
|28
|14
|35
|19
|Hanumangarh
|25
|11
|27
|13
|Jhunjhunu
|9
|5
|7
|4
|Jodhpur
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Jaipur
|232
|68
|121
|38
|Jaisalmer
|12
|6
|18
|32
|Jalore
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Jhalawar
|11
|2
|26
|14
|Karauli
|15
|9
|8
|6
|Kota
|2
|3
|3
|7
|Nagaur
|54
|18
|62
|21
|Pali
|7
|8
|13
|16
|Pratapgarh
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Rajsamand
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Sawai Madhopur
|16
|10
|20
|15
|Sikar
|43
|16
|39
|10
|Sirohi
|11
|4
|10
|7
|Sri Ganganagar
|20
|10
|32
|21
|Tonk
|18
|12
|16
|14
|Udaipur
|45
|23
|41
|22
|Phalodi
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Salumber
|12
|5
|13
|8
|Kotputli-Behror
|22
|11
|25
|16
