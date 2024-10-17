Dead body found in the well, murder suspected

The deceased has been identified as Kishori Lal (45), son of Ganga Ram, a resident of Semli village. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and have started the investigation. The deceased’s son, Govind, told the police that his father had left home on Sunday, saying he was going out. On Monday, his body was found in the well near the village. Govind said that there were injury marks on his father’s body, which led him to suspect that his father was murdered.

Aklera CI Sahdev Singh said that the police are investigating the case seriously. The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives.