Dead body found in the well, murder suspected

A 45-year-old Kishori Lal’s body was found in the well in Semli village, Aklera. The police have registered a case of suspicious death, while the family members have expressed suspicion of murder.

JhalawarOct 17, 2024 / 04:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Aklera police station area’s Semli village witnessed a shocking incident on Monday night when a body was found in a well. As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and pulled out the body, sending it for post-mortem.
The deceased has been identified as Kishori Lal (45), son of Ganga Ram, a resident of Semli village. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and have started the investigation.

The deceased’s son, Govind, told the police that his father had left home on Sunday, saying he was going out. On Monday, his body was found in the well near the village. Govind said that there were injury marks on his father’s body, which led him to suspect that his father was murdered.
Aklera CI Sahdev Singh said that the police are investigating the case seriously. The cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives.

