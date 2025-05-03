Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

Char Dham Yatra Dates (Char Dham Yatra Kab Se Kab Tak) The four sacred sites of Uttarakhand—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath hold immense importance. They remain closed to devotees during winter and open during summer. The Yatra of Yamunotri and Gangotri has started from 30th April, Kedarnath on 2 May, while Badrinath temple doors opened on 4 May 2025.

Registering for the Char Dham Yatra (Chardham Yatra 2025 Registration Online) Visit the Uttarakhand government website: https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/index.php

Click on the Register/Login tab and fill in the required information.

After filling in the details of all four pilgrimage sites, click on the Register button.

Download the pilgrim certificate.

Verify the travel registration letter upon arrival at the pilgrimage site.

If you are over 55 years old or have a history of heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, or asthma, obtain a health certificate.

If travelling by your own vehicle, register your vehicle as well.

If you plan to use helicopter services, book in advance through the same website. Pre-Journey Checklist Read the health advisory before registration.

Confirm your registration.

Pack warm clothes like jackets and shawls.

Keep your registration certificate ready at the verification point.

Collect your Dham Darshan slot token at the verification point.

Carry essential medicines.

Carry a valid identity document.

Refrain from consuming alcohol or littering along the way.

If travelling by your own vehicle, its registration is also mandatory. This Yatra may close of Yamunotri on 23 October, Gangotri on 22 October, Kedarnath on 23 October, and Badrinath on 6 November. Let’s understand how to register for the Char Dham Yatra.