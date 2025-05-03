scriptChardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Pilgrimage Trips

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

Badrinath Registration Date: The pilgrimage to Uttarakhand’s Char Dham has begun. If you are also planning a trip, you will need to register. Let’s understand the complete process (Chardham Yatra 2025 registration online).

May 03, 2025 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Chardham Yatra 2025 registration online

Chardham Yatra 2025 registration online: चार धाम यात्रा का ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन

Chardham Yatra 2025 Registration: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand holds immense religious significance for Hindus. For this, online or offline registration is required. Before embarking on the journey, it’s crucial to obtain a health certificate, necessary documents, and check weather conditions. Let’s delve into the details.

Char Dham Yatra Dates (Char Dham Yatra Kab Se Kab Tak)

The four sacred sites of Uttarakhand—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath hold immense importance. They remain closed to devotees during winter and open during summer. The Yatra of Yamunotri and Gangotri has started from 30th April, Kedarnath on 2 May, while Badrinath temple doors opened on 4 May 2025.
This Yatra may close of Yamunotri on 23 October, Gangotri on 22 October, Kedarnath on 23 October, and Badrinath on 6 November. Let’s understand how to register for the Char Dham Yatra.

Registering for the Char Dham Yatra (Chardham Yatra 2025 Registration Online)

  • Visit the Uttarakhand government website: https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/index.php
  • Click on the Register/Login tab and fill in the required information.
  • After filling in the details of all four pilgrimage sites, click on the Register button.
  • Download the pilgrim certificate.
  • Verify the travel registration letter upon arrival at the pilgrimage site.
  • If you are over 55 years old or have a history of heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, or asthma, obtain a health certificate.
  • If travelling by your own vehicle, register your vehicle as well.
  • If you plan to use helicopter services, book in advance through the same website.

Pre-Journey Checklist

  • Read the health advisory before registration.
  • Confirm your registration.
  • Pack warm clothes like jackets and shawls.
  • Keep your registration certificate ready at the verification point.
  • Collect your Dham Darshan slot token at the verification point.
  • Carry essential medicines.
  • Carry a valid identity document.
  • Refrain from consuming alcohol or littering along the way.
  • If travelling by your own vehicle, its registration is also mandatory.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Pilgrimage Trips / Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

Pilgrimage Trips

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

Bollywood

Salman Khan Pulls Out of Film with Sanjay Dutt, Know the Reason

in 5 hours

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

in 4 hours

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

National News

Goa Temple Stampede Kills 7, Injures Over 50

in 2 hours

Latest Pilgrimage Trips

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

Astrology and Spirituality

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

7 months ago

Trending Astrology and Spirituality News

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

तीर्थ यात्रा

Chardham Yatra 2025: Registration Mandatory, Check These Details Before You Go

in 5 hours

Tarot Predictions For All Signs Today

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Tarot Predictions For All Signs Today

1 hour ago

Tarot Card Predictions For May 1

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Tarot Card Predictions For May 1

3 days ago

Banke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya

धर्म/ज्योतिष

Banke Bihari’s ‘Charan Darshan’ Only on Akshaya Tritiya

4 days ago

May 2025 Planetary Transits: Five Planets Shift, Four Zodiac Signs to Experience Prosperity

धर्म/ज्योतिष

May 2025 Planetary Transits: Five Planets Shift, Four Zodiac Signs to Experience Prosperity

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.