Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth, located on the Kanyakumari Cape in Tamil Nadu, is the main temple of Goddess Kanyakumari. Here, the goddess is worshipped as “Kumari Amman”. According to legend, the spine of Goddess Sati fell here. This temple has a history of over 3000 years and is surrounded by strong stone walls.

Located at the southern tip of Tamil Nadu, on the Kanyakumari Cape, is the temple of Goddess Kanyakumari. The goddess is known as Kumari Amman here. According to legend, the spine of Goddess Sati fell here. Here, the worship of Goddess Bhagwati takes place, which is known by various names such as Kanya Devi, Kanya Kumari, and Bhadrakali across the world.
The temple, surrounded by strong stone walls, has a history of over 3000 years. The temple complex has other temples dedicated to Lord Surya Dev, Lord Ganesha, Lord Ayyappa, Goddess Bala Sundari, and Goddess Vijaya Sundari. The main entrance is through the north gate. The east gate remains closed most of the time and is only opened on special occasions.

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: The Natural Beauty is Also Amazing

The temple’s natural beauty is also a special feature, as it is situated at the confluence of three seas – the Bay of Bengal to the east, the Indian Ocean to the south, and the Arabian Sea to the west. This confluence makes it a major pilgrimage site. The Vivekananda Memorial is also located here along with the Kanya Kumari Temple.

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Lord Parshuram Established the Idol

According to mythological stories, Lord Parshuram established the idol of Goddess Kanya Kumari. The current temple was built by the Pandya rulers in the 8th century.
Legend has it that the demon Banasura had once imprisoned all the gods. According to the boon, Banasura could only be killed by a bachelor girl. Therefore, the gods prayed to Mother Bhagwati, and she took the form of a virgin girl.
In the meantime, Goddess Bhagwati, in her bachelor form, started performing penance to marry Lord Shiva. Naradji feared that if this marriage took place, Banasura’s killing would become impossible. Therefore, the gods played a trick and got Banasura killed. Since then, the goddess has been known as Kanyakumari.
Naradji and Lord Parshuram requested the goddess to stay on earth till the end of the Kalyug, which she accepted. Therefore, Lord Parshuram built this temple on the seashore and established the idol of Goddess Kanya Kumari.

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: The Mystery of the Temple

The idol of the goddess is made of black stone. There are 11 sacred sites inside the temple. The inner complex has three Garbhagriha corridors and the main Navratri Mandap. However, it is not easy to understand or observe all these, as the temple’s architecture is like a maze. There is a well-called Mool-Gangatirtham in the complex.

