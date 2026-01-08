New Home or Property Purchase Plans? Six Auspicious Dates Left in January

Property Muhurat (Image: Freepik)
Buying a house or land is not just a significant investment; it is linked to the happiness and future of your entire family. Therefore, selecting the right auspicious time (muhurat) becomes even more crucial. People believe that purchasing property at an auspicious time brings peace, prosperity, and progress to the home. When determining the muhurat, the positions of constellations and planets are considered according to Vedic astrology to ensure a positive impact of your decision.
|Date and Day
|Constellation (Nakshatra)
|Time Period
|15 January, Thursday
|Mool
|5:47 AM to 7:15 AM the next day (16 Jan)
|16 January, Friday
|Mool
|7:15 AM to 7:15 AM the next day (17 Jan)
|22 January, Thursday
|Purva Bhadrapada
|2:27 PM to 7:13 PM
|23 January, Friday
|Purva Bhadrapada
|All day (as per available details)
|29 January, Thursday
|Mrigashira
|7:31 AM to 5:29 AM the next day (30 Jan)
|30 January, Friday
|Punarvasu
|3:27 AM to 7:10 AM
Perhaps you are now wondering why one should only buy property during an auspicious time. In reality, it is not just a tradition; experience also shows that decisions made at the right time bring positive changes in life. According to Hindu customs, it is better to undertake activities like purchasing property or housewarming ceremonies after consulting an astrologer and considering the constellations. This ensures that the property truly brings blessings and happiness to you.
Now the question arises – which constellations are considered most auspicious? The answer is, certain constellations like Magha, Purva Bhadrapada, and Anuradha are considered very good. Additionally, Ashlesha, Rohini, Uttara Ashadha, Uttara Bhadrapada, Uttara Phalguni, Magha, Purva Bhadrapada, Anuradha, and Vishakha are also on the list of auspicious constellations.
Simply put, whenever you plan to buy a new house or plot, make sure to check the auspicious time. This makes the path ahead easier and happier.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. The astrological, Vastu, or religious information given here is based on beliefs and various sources. We do not guarantee its complete accuracy or success. Before adopting any remedy, advice, or method, consult a certified expert or scholar in the relevant field.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending