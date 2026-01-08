8 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Astrology and Spirituality

New Home or Property Purchase Plans? Six Auspicious Dates Left in January

If you are planning to buy a new house or property in January 2026, let us inform you that including today, January 8, there are only 7 auspicious dates left.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Property Muhurat (Image: Freepik)

Buying a house or land is not just a significant investment; it is linked to the happiness and future of your entire family. Therefore, selecting the right auspicious time (muhurat) becomes even more crucial. People believe that purchasing property at an auspicious time brings peace, prosperity, and progress to the home. When determining the muhurat, the positions of constellations and planets are considered according to Vedic astrology to ensure a positive impact of your decision.

The Best Times to Buy Property in January 2026










































Date and DayConstellation (Nakshatra)Time Period
15 January, ThursdayMool5:47 AM to 7:15 AM the next day (16 Jan)
16 January, FridayMool7:15 AM to 7:15 AM the next day (17 Jan)
22 January, ThursdayPurva Bhadrapada2:27 PM to 7:13 PM
23 January, FridayPurva BhadrapadaAll day (as per available details)
29 January, ThursdayMrigashira7:31 AM to 5:29 AM the next day (30 Jan)
30 January, FridayPunarvasu3:27 AM to 7:10 AM

Perhaps you are now wondering why one should only buy property during an auspicious time. In reality, it is not just a tradition; experience also shows that decisions made at the right time bring positive changes in life. According to Hindu customs, it is better to undertake activities like purchasing property or housewarming ceremonies after consulting an astrologer and considering the constellations. This ensures that the property truly brings blessings and happiness to you.

Which Constellations Are Considered Most Auspicious?

Now the question arises – which constellations are considered most auspicious? The answer is, certain constellations like Magha, Purva Bhadrapada, and Anuradha are considered very good. Additionally, Ashlesha, Rohini, Uttara Ashadha, Uttara Bhadrapada, Uttara Phalguni, Magha, Purva Bhadrapada, Anuradha, and Vishakha are also on the list of auspicious constellations.

Simply put, whenever you plan to buy a new house or plot, make sure to check the auspicious time. This makes the path ahead easier and happier.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. The astrological, Vastu, or religious information given here is based on beliefs and various sources. We do not guarantee its complete accuracy or success. Before adopting any remedy, advice, or method, consult a certified expert or scholar in the relevant field.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 12:35 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / New Home or Property Purchase Plans? Six Auspicious Dates Left in January

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Daily Horoscope January 8 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope

Masik Pradosh Vrat 2026: Full List of Dates to Receive Lord Shiva's Blessings

Sawan 2025 shubh yog
Religion and Spirituality

Magh Mela 2026: from January 3 to February 15, Featuring Holy Baths, Kalpavas, and Mahashivratri

Religion and Spirituality

Venus-Mars Planetary War 2026: A Rare Event is About to Occur, Affecting Relationships of These Zodiac Signs

Venus Mars Planetary War 2026 (pc: gemini generated)
Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Card Horoscope, January 7 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Horoscope
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.