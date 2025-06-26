scriptThree Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Pratapgarh

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

A shocking incident has unfolded in Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, where the bodies of three members of the same family were found inside their home under suspicious circumstances. The mysterious deaths of the mother, son, and daughter-in-law have sent shockwaves through the entire area.

PratapgarhJun 26, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

UP news

Representative Image

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The discovery of three bodies from the same family in a house located in Sagara Sundarpur Bazaar under the Lilapur police station area has sent shockwaves through the region. The deceased include a mother, son, and daughter-in-law, while a six-month-old infant and an elderly woman present in the house were found safe.

Death of Mother, Son, and Daughter-in-Law

The bodies of 28-year-old Ankit Patwa, his wife 22-year-old Riya, and Ankit’s mother 48-year-old Asha Devi, were found lying on a bed in the same room in their Sagara Sundarpur Bazaar residence on Thursday morning. The deaths of three family members under suspicious circumstances have caused chaos within the family.
It is reported that five members of the family had eaten dinner together the previous night and slept, only to be met with this heartbreaking scene in the morning.

Forensic Team Collects Evidence

Given the seriousness of the incident, a forensic team has also arrived at the scene. However, no suicide note has been recovered yet. While the police suspect suicide, they are not ruling out any possibility.
Prima facie, it appears that all three died from consuming poison. However, this can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report. The surviving elderly woman is reported to be in a disturbed mental state, which is causing some difficulties in the investigation.
According to locals, the family was of a peaceful nature and was never seen involved in any disputes. The police are thoroughly investigating every aspect.

News / Pratapgarh / Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

Pratapgarh

Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

in 4 hours

Double Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Forecast for 25 Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

Double Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Forecast for 25 Rajasthan Districts

in 4 hours

Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River: Three Dead, Five Missing

Udaipur

Uttarakhand Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River: Three Dead, Five Missing

in 4 hours

Ahmedabad Flooded After 12 Hours of Torrential Rain; Himachal Pradesh Sees Cloudbursts

National News

Ahmedabad Flooded After 12 Hours of Torrential Rain; Himachal Pradesh Sees Cloudbursts

in 4 hours

Latest Pratapgarh

Eid Joy Turns to Tragedy: Two Teenagers Killed in Road Accident

News

Eid Joy Turns to Tragedy: Two Teenagers Killed in Road Accident

3 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.