Three Family Members Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh Home; Child and Elderly Relative Survive

Death of Mother, Son, and Daughter-in-Law The bodies of 28-year-old Ankit Patwa, his wife 22-year-old Riya, and Ankit’s mother 48-year-old Asha Devi, were found lying on a bed in the same room in their Sagara Sundarpur Bazaar residence on Thursday morning. The deaths of three family members under suspicious circumstances have caused chaos within the family.

It is reported that five members of the family had eaten dinner together the previous night and slept, only to be met with this heartbreaking scene in the morning. Forensic Team Collects Evidence Given the seriousness of the incident, a forensic team has also arrived at the scene. However, no suicide note has been recovered yet. While the police suspect suicide, they are not ruling out any possibility.

Prima facie, it appears that all three died from consuming poison. However, this can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report. The surviving elderly woman is reported to be in a disturbed mental state, which is causing some difficulties in the investigation.

According to locals, the family was of a peaceful nature and was never seen involved in any disputes. The police are thoroughly investigating every aspect.