Eid Joy Turns to Tragedy: Two Teenagers Killed in Road Accident

Motorcyclists Overtaking Bolero Collide with Pickup According to reports, Mohammad Dilshad, Mohammad Kaif, and Mohammad Arif, residents of Mohan Chhaiwa under Pratapgarh Dehat police station, were returning to the city on a motorbike after offering prayers at the Eidgah in their village. While crossing the overbridge near Bhupiamau Dehat police station on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, they attempted to overtake a Bolero. At that moment, a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction collided with them.

Two Youths Die on the Spot, One Critical The collision was so severe that all three were critically injured. Bhupiamau outpost in-charge Varun Singh, upon receiving information, took them to the medical college. Mohammad Dilshad and Mohammad Kaif were declared dead on arrival. Mohammad Arif, who was seriously injured, was referred to Prayagraj. News of the deaths caused chaos at the victims’ homes. The joy of Eid turned into mourning for the families. The wails of the relatives echoed through the medical college. The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem.