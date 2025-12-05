Good news: This MP rail line to start in 2026 as inspection completed

Bhopal-Ramganjmandi rail line inspection (Patrika.com)
(Report by Rajesh Vishwakarma)
Bhopal-Ramganjmandi rail line: General Manager of West Central Railway Shobhana Bandopadhyay reached Rajgarh on Thursday. She inspected the much-awaited Bhopal-Ramganjmandi railway line of the district. She first arrived at the New Rajgarh Station in Rajgarh, after which she inspected the largest railway bridge of the Bhopal-Kota division. There, she observed the intricacies of the work. She stated that the railway line will be completed by 2026 at any cost.
The GM arrived in Rajgarh by road, accompanied by the railway construction department team. Deputy Chief Engineer Mohammad Waseem was also with her. The GM inspected the railway station on foot. She instructed the concerned engineers and contractors regarding the quality of construction. She said that the work should be completed within the stipulated time frame. Work on the sides is currently underway at the station, and the platform is almost complete.
After this, she went directly to the bridge being built over the Nevaj River, where she assessed the approximately 10% completed work. She told the concerned construction agency and other engineers and the team not to compromise on safety. She also participated in tree plantation with the team. It is noteworthy that the 276 km railway line work in Rajasthan's border area is complete. In MP, the track from Khilchipur to Nayagaon is ready for a 20 km stretch, but trains have not yet run. Apart from this, work is ongoing in the Rajgarh, Biaora, Narsinghgarh, and Kuwar areas.
The work on the railway line, with a cost of ₹3350 crore, has been ongoing since its foundation was laid in the year 2000. Work on bridges and small culverts is continuing in some sections. Its deadline has been changed repeatedly. Now it is expected that the line work will be completed in 2026. This project is included in the Prime Minister's Fast-Track Project, which is being monitored at a high level. Railway officials are now monitoring the work wherever it is in progress.
GM: It's not like that. Look at the huge bridge being built; the work will be completed soon.
GM: No, almost all issues have been resolved. There might be minor problems, which we will overcome.
GM: The report as per some railway parameters, might be pending. Trains will start running there soon as well.
GM: Please wait a few months; the train will definitely start running in 2026. The deadline will not be extended now.
