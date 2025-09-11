Five ISIS Terrorists Arrested in Multi-State Operation

According to police information, Kamran, son of Abdul Rasid Qureshi, a 26-year-old resident of Shaheed Colony, Biaora, along with some other accused, purchased illegal weapons this year. Several individuals purchased illegal country-made pistols and other illegal weapons in Delhi with the intention of committing a crime. The youth from Biaora was found to be involved. After his identity was established, a Delhi Police special team arrived in Biaora in three vehicles and apprehended the accused youth from his home around 5:30 AM.