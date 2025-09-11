Five ISIS Terrorists Arrested in Multi-State Operation

MP News: A terrorist linked to ISIS has been arrested by the Special Cell in Biaora, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. The terrorist's name is Kamran Qureshi. Delhi Police conducted a raid in Biaora on Wednesday.
According to Delhi Police, five people have been arrested. They are part of a Pakistan-handled pan-terror module. Two were arrested from Delhi, one from Jharkhand, one from Madhya Pradesh, and one from Telangana. Items recovered from them include chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, and sulphur powder, copper sheets, ball bearings, strip wire, electronic circuits, laptops, mobile phones, and cash.
According to police information, Kamran, son of Abdul Rasid Qureshi, a 26-year-old resident of Shaheed Colony, Biaora, along with some other accused, purchased illegal weapons this year. Several individuals purchased illegal country-made pistols and other illegal weapons in Delhi with the intention of committing a crime. The youth from Biaora was found to be involved. After his identity was established, a Delhi Police special team arrived in Biaora in three vehicles and apprehended the accused youth from his home around 5:30 AM.
Several police personnel in civilian clothes arrived at the accused youth's home in three vehicles between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM on Wednesday. Delhi Police already had confirmed information about the youth's residence. The police conducted a raid in a dramatic fashion and arrested the accused. Delhi Police seized his and his father's mobile phones.
Biaora TI Virendra Dhakar stated that some accused in Delhi had purchased illegal weapons, including country-made pistols, and this youth was an accomplice. Therefore, he has also been implicated as an assistant. The Delhi special team apprehended the youth from his home. His formal arrest was made at Biaora City Police Station late in the evening.